31 Tweets By Women From The Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Choked On My Spit A Little
Summer is on its way, and you know what that means: It's almost time to become one with the cicadas!!!
i'm gonna join the cicadas this summer and scream— erika (@yeeeerika) May 1, 2024
Make sure you follow these funny ladies on X (formerly Twitter)!
1.
me waiting on an email: what the hell is taking so long, this is ridiculous— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) May 1, 2024
me, sending an email: this can probably wait another three weeks or so
2.
people don’t tip toe through the tulips like they used to.— nay (dino) 🖤 (@Lilblack_heart) May 1, 2024
3.
im not sure how many more “everything happens for a reason”moments i have left in me— maddy (@maddyismad4) May 1, 2024
4.
People that back into parking spaces do you know we all hate you?— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) May 1, 2024
5.
why must i feel everything so deeply! can i live!— kenn✮ (@kkennnedi) April 29, 2024
6.
'You're toast' is such an odd threat. I can't remember a day where I *wouldn't prefer* to be a slice of warm, fancy, farmer's market sourdough shimmering with salted butter and local honey.— CynicalTherapist (@CynicalTherapi1) April 30, 2024
7.
Who called it meal planning and not food forethought— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) April 30, 2024
8.
men used to build houses now they text you "hiiii"— carl marks (@lethalrejection) April 30, 2024
9.
There’s a real lack of gargoyles on buildings here. Let’s bring that back.— rae (@raewolff_) May 1, 2024
10.
unfortunately i do feel guilty over everything for no reason— ف (@4RlDA) April 29, 2024
11.
rewatching my comfort show is not enough i need to live in its universe— hana (@belhanawelshefa) April 29, 2024
12.
Taylor Swift writes a 31 song album and I’m struggling to reply to an email at work for something I’m a subject matter expert on.— Mommy Needs A Life (@mom_needsalife) April 29, 2024
13.
pretty impressed by how easily I can talk myself into having a little treat and taking a little nap— Lionella ❤️ (@x_zaich) April 29, 2024
14.
taylor swift should write a song about someone heating up fish in the microwave at work.— kim (@KimmyMonte) April 30, 2024
15.
can’t tell if im having a manic episode or if i really should learn to play the banjo— andie 2, revenge of the andie (@the_worst_vibes) April 30, 2024
16.
You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where I raised myself— Natalie Would (@_NatalieWould) April 30, 2024
17.
the sluttiest thing a man can have is pretty brown eyes especially when the sun hits them and they turn honey gold— gen🥂 (@genmxn) April 29, 2024
18.
i hate being projected upon. like i’m so sweet and cute, how could you use me as a punching bag for your trauma and insecurities. how.— gaia (@gaialect) April 30, 2024
19.
hot girl summer is out i need to abuse substances this summer— b (@breolinger) April 30, 2024
20.
Continually blown away by how hard some people will rage for the machine— Amy A (@lolennui) May 1, 2024
21.
I bet rebooting feels so good to a computer— Kat (@ollkorrect0) April 30, 2024
22.
I'm going to take my emotional support ibuprofen now.— Redheads have more fun (@Nicebutcrazyred) April 30, 2024
23.
Seeing a man’s handwriting and asking him if he knows that letters aren’t supposed to look like that— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) May 1, 2024