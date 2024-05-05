    31 Tweets By Women From The Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Choked On My Spit A Little

    "Unfortunately i do feel guilty over everything for no reason" —@4RIDA

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Summer is on its way, and you know what that means: It's almost time to become one with the cicadas!!!

    i'm gonna join the cicadas this summer and scream

    — erika (@yeeeerika) May 1, 2024
    1.

    me waiting on an email: what the hell is taking so long, this is ridiculous

    me, sending an email: this can probably wait another three weeks or so

    — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) May 1, 2024
    2.

    people don’t tip toe through the tulips like they used to.

    — nay (dino) 🖤 (@Lilblack_heart) May 1, 2024
    3.

    im not sure how many more “everything happens for a reason”moments i have left in me

    — maddy (@maddyismad4) May 1, 2024
    4.

    People that back into parking spaces do you know we all hate you?

    — @itssherifield (@itssherifield) May 1, 2024
    5.

    why must i feel everything so deeply! can i live!

    — kenn✮ (@kkennnedi) April 29, 2024
    6.

    'You're toast' is such an odd threat. I can't remember a day where I *wouldn't prefer* to be a slice of warm, fancy, farmer's market sourdough shimmering with salted butter and local honey.

    — CynicalTherapist (@CynicalTherapi1) April 30, 2024
    7.

    Who called it meal planning and not food forethought

    — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) April 30, 2024
    8.

    men used to build houses now they text you "hiiii"

    — carl marks (@lethalrejection) April 30, 2024
    9.

    There’s a real lack of gargoyles on buildings here. Let’s bring that back.

    — rae (@raewolff_) May 1, 2024
    10.

    unfortunately i do feel guilty over everything for no reason

    — ف (@4RlDA) April 29, 2024
    11.

    rewatching my comfort show is not enough i need to live in its universe

    — hana (@belhanawelshefa) April 29, 2024
    12.

    Taylor Swift writes a 31 song album and I’m struggling to reply to an email at work for something I’m a subject matter expert on.

    — Mommy Needs A Life (@mom_needsalife) April 29, 2024
    13.

    pretty impressed by how easily I can talk myself into having a little treat and taking a little nap

    — Lionella ❤️ (@x_zaich) April 29, 2024
    14.

    taylor swift should write a song about someone heating up fish in the microwave at work.

    — kim (@KimmyMonte) April 30, 2024
    15.

    can’t tell if im having a manic episode or if i really should learn to play the banjo

    — andie 2, revenge of the andie (@the_worst_vibes) April 30, 2024
    16.

    You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where I raised myself

    — Natalie Would (@_NatalieWould) April 30, 2024
    17.

    the sluttiest thing a man can have is pretty brown eyes especially when the sun hits them and they turn honey gold

    — gen🥂 (@genmxn) April 29, 2024
    18.

    i hate being projected upon. like i’m so sweet and cute, how could you use me as a punching bag for your trauma and insecurities. how.

    — gaia (@gaialect) April 30, 2024
    19.

    hot girl summer is out i need to abuse substances this summer

    — b (@breolinger) April 30, 2024
    20.

    Continually blown away by how hard some people will rage for the machine

    — Amy A (@lolennui) May 1, 2024
    21.

    I bet rebooting feels so good to a computer

    — Kat (@ollkorrect0) April 30, 2024
    22.

    I'm going to take my emotional support ibuprofen now.

    — Redheads have more fun (@Nicebutcrazyred) April 30, 2024
    23.

    Seeing a man’s handwriting and asking him if he knows that letters aren’t supposed to look like that

    — Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) May 1, 2024
