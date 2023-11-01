    22 Signs From October That Made Me Laugh So Hard I Nearly Choked On My Halloween Candy

    Some are spooky-funny, and others are just plain funny.

    October 2023 is officially over. What is time??? *Stares in existential crisis*. While we all try and come to terms with that, let's enjoy some of the funniest signs from this past month courtesy of r/funnysigns:

    1. "Halloween sign."

    A bucket of pierogis with a sign that says, &quot;only one pierogi per child&quot;
    u/abaganoush / Via reddit.com

    2. "Good morning."

    A sticky noted on a bottle of coffee creamer that says, &quot;good morning to whomever has been enjoying my coffee creamer all week, surprise, you&#x27;ve been drinking my breast milk&quot;
    @scrizzapp / u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    3. "Halloween gravestone."

    tombstone in the yard says i did my own research
    u/RCsSnaps / Via reddit.com

    4. "Would you like some fries with your lamp?"

    we serve lamp, pork, shrimp, fries
    u/Winnin_Dylan_ / Via reddit.com

    5. "That's not quite how it works, bro..."

    large banner in front of a house says, my sister&#x27;s pregnant i&#x27;m gonna be a dad
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    6. "I mean, that's just common manners."

    if you die whilst waiting to see the doctor please cancel your appointment
    u/Express_Squash9940 / Via reddit.com

    7. "I guess you can call anything anything."

    notice: this is the back door, the front door is around back
    u/MonsieurSpiffy / Via reddit.com

    8. "The end is nigh!"

    every disastor movie starts with the government ignoring a scientist
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    9. "Someone's gonna be rushing over."

    attention, if you stole a watermelon from building 7 you need to contact poison control it was a biology project and has been injected with urine
    u/KITTIES4LlFE / Via reddit.com

    10. "Found in my school. Hopefully satire."

    warning, unattended children will be captured and used for medical experiments
    u/yourdoggoismine / Via reddit.com

    11. "You’re welcome."

    u/gLiTcHyN0ObZ / Via reddit.com

    12. "Cake up here."

    cat on top of a cake that&#x27;s on top of the fridge with a note that says, cake up here so fluffy does not sit on
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    13. "Okay, who put that thrash can there?"

    trash can under wall decal that looks like a baby is being thrown inside the can
    u/Concept_1491 / Via reddit.com

    14. "Very cheeky..."

    2 reward posters next to each other, one giving $50 for a lost ipod touch and the other giving $51 for a lost ipod touch
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    15. "Hacked by a 4-year-old."

    road sign says peepee poopoo
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    16. "Well said."

    you must have a valid id to be in this bar, babies are made here, not served
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    17. "Just ask...for real??"

    we&#x27;ll gladly breed you, just ask
    u/bobobrazil77 / Via reddit.com

    18. "So Australia has helicopter sharks now."

    sign at the beach has an icon that looks like a shark with helicopter wings
    u/KHOS_AWA / Via reddit.com

    19. "Motivational?"

    dont&#x27;. stop. be leaving
    u/Pumuckl4Life / Via reddit.com

    20. "Jigsaw is running out of ideas."

    sign reads, let&#x27;s play a game above a toilet paper dispenser that has duct tape instead
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    21. "When you want a TV..."

    a baby is never a surprise or mistake, you had sex without a condom, what did you expect, a plasma tv
    u/Odd-Tutor931 / Via reddit.com

    22. "Halloween Special."

    halloween special, bodies buried $5, really deep $10 next to a tractor shovel
    u/tobyonekanobe58 / Via reddit.com

