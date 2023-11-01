22 Signs From October That Made Me Laugh So Hard I Nearly Choked On My Halloween Candy

Internet Finds·Posted on Nov 1, 202322 Signs From October That Made Me Laugh So Hard I Nearly Choked On My Halloween CandySome are spooky-funny, and others are just plain funny.by Shelby HeinrichBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink October 2023 is officially over. What is time??? *Stares in existential crisis*. While we all try and come to terms with that, let's enjoy some of the funniest signs from this past month courtesy of r/funnysigns: 1. "Halloween sign." u/abaganoush / Via reddit.com —u/abaganoush 2. "Good morning." @scrizzapp / u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com —u/Lmanwell23 3. "Halloween gravestone." u/RCsSnaps / Via reddit.com —u/RCsSnaps 4. "Would you like some fries with your lamp?" u/Winnin_Dylan_ / Via reddit.com —u/Winnin_Dylan_ 5. "That's not quite how it works, bro..." u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com —u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o 6. "I mean, that's just common manners." u/Express_Squash9940 / Via reddit.com —u/Express_Squash9940 7. "I guess you can call anything anything." u/MonsieurSpiffy / Via reddit.com —u/MonsieurSpiffy 8. "The end is nigh!" u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com —u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o 9. "Someone's gonna be rushing over." u/KITTIES4LlFE / Via reddit.com —u/KITTIES4LlFE 10. "Found in my school. Hopefully satire." u/yourdoggoismine / Via reddit.com —u/yourdoggoismine 11. "You’re welcome." u/gLiTcHyN0ObZ / Via reddit.com —u/gLiTcHyN0ObZ 12. "Cake up here." u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com —u/Lmanwell23 13. "Okay, who put that thrash can there?" u/Concept_1491 / Via reddit.com —u/Concept_1491 14. "Very cheeky..." u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com —u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o 15. "Hacked by a 4-year-old." u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com —u/GryphonSK 16. "Well said." u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com —u/GryphonSK 17. "Just ask...for real??" u/bobobrazil77 / Via reddit.com —u/bobobrazil77 18. "So Australia has helicopter sharks now." u/KHOS_AWA / Via reddit.com —u/KHOS_AWA 19. "Motivational?" u/Pumuckl4Life / Via reddit.com —u/Pumuckl4Life 20. "Jigsaw is running out of ideas." u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com —u/GryphonSK 21. "When you want a TV..." u/Odd-Tutor931 / Via reddit.com —u/Odd-Tutor931 22. "Halloween Special." u/tobyonekanobe58 / Via reddit.com —u/tobyonekanobe58