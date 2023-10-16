  • Viral badge

19 Signs That Are So Funny, You'll Forget All Your Worries And Woes For A Fleeting Moment

This is your sign to take a breather and enjoy some of the funniest signs of the week.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

Another week, another roundup of the best and most hilarious signs from r/funnysigns. Please enjoy and hopefully laugh:

1. "That's not quite how it works, bro..."

Words written in marker on a giant bedsheet say &quot;my sister&#x27;s pregnant, I&#x27;m gonna be a dad&quot;
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

2. "I guess you can call anything anything."

An installed sign says &quot;this is the back door, the front door is around the back&quot;
u/MonsieurSpiffy / Via reddit.com

u/MonsieurSpiffy

3. "A sign for the idiots out there."

A sign hanging over a street in front of an overpass says &quot;if you hit this sign, you will hit that bridge&quot;
u/KITTIES4LlFE / Via reddit.com

u/KITTIES4LlFE

4. "Guard cat is on the job."

A sign outside a liquor store says &quot;no dogs allowed&quot; next to an open door; a cat sits in the doorway and stares at the person taking the picture
u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

u/GryphonSK

5. "Halloween special."

A wooden sign next to a large construction vehicle says &quot;Halloween special: bodies buried $5, really deep $10&quot;
u/tobyonekanobe58 / Via reddit.com

u/tobyonekanobe58

6. "Nice one. :)"

The sign above a small shop says &quot;Iron Maiden: professional ironing service&quot;
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

7. "What was your address, again?"

A street sign says &quot;Ffordd Ffriddoedd Ffriddoedd Road&quot;
u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

u/GryphonSK

8. "Worth the money!" ;)

A sign next to checkout at a store says &quot;for an additional $4.95, we will provide you with a receipt that matches what you told your spouse you paid&quot;
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

9. "That about covers it."

A bathroom door has the typical male and female graphics, as well as ones indicating non-binary, aliens, people with two heads, unicorns, dolphins, chickens, and pigs&quot;
u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

u/GryphonSK

10. "Saw this the other day."

A sign outside a movie theater says &quot;before we work on artificial intelligence, why don&#x27;t we do something about natural stupidity?&quot;
u/zentient9 / Via reddit.com

u/zentient9

11. "Keep your distance just in case!"

A long trailer being pulled by a truck has a sign on the back that says &quot;honk if shit is falling off&quot;
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

12. "Remember boys..."

A sign outside a church says &quot;you can&#x27;t enter heaven unless Jesus enters you&quot;
u/Affectionate_Put5154 / Via reddit.com

u/Affectionate_Put5154

13. "Works for me. ☕️"

A sign at a coffee shop says &quot;coffee spelled backward is eeffoc. Just know I don&#x27;t give eeffoc until I&#x27;ve had my coffee&quot;
u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

u/GryphonSK

14. "Okay, who put that thrash can there?"

A sign on the wall features a graphic representing a baby changing station, but someone moved a trash can so it looks like the graphic is throwing the baby away&quot;
u/Concept_1491 / Via reddit.com

u/Concept_1491

15. "The escalator is refusing to escalate."

A sign next to an escalator says &quot;this escalator is refusing to escalate. This has been escalated to the engineer who is on their way up (or down) to check it out&quot;
u/tyw7 / Via reddit.com

u/tyw7

16. "No swimming."

A sign installed on a pole in the ground says &quot;no swimming,&quot; but it is surrounded by grass with no water in sight
u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

u/Lmanwell23

17. "Yes, I made it."

Large numbers and letters on the wall say this is the 3th floor instead of the 3rd floor
u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

u/Lmanwell23

18. "Sorry managers(!)"

The sign says &quot;to err is human, to blame it on someone else shows management potential&quot;
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

19. "Used for what?"

A plate full of hot dogs sits on the sidewalk, and a sign next to it advertises &quot;free gently used hot dogs&quot;
u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

u/GryphonSK