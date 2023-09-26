19 Signs That Are Honestly So Funny, I Forgot My Own Name For A Few Seconds

Nifty·Posted 16 hours ago19 Signs That Are Honestly So Funny, I Forgot My Own Name For A Few SecondsSometimes all you need in life is a dumb-but-hilarious sign, I swear.by Shelby HeinrichBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink September is drawing to a close, and fall is officially here. So let's celebrate by enjoying some of the funniest signs of the week courtesy of r/funnysigns. Laughter not guaranteed, but highly encouraged. 1. "Oh, yeah!!!" u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com —u/GryphonSK 2. "So many questions." u/Material-Practice-58 / Via reddit.com —u/Material-Practice-58 3. "It's officially..." u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com —u/Lmanwell23 4. "There it is, the 'I' in team." u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com —u/Lmanwell23 5. "Amen." u/vrphotosguy55 / Via reddit.com —u/vrphotosguy55 6. "Also true with cake and pie." u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com —u/EndersGame_Reviewer 7. "Words to streak by." u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com —u/GryphonSK 8. "I almost feel like a hybrid." u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com —u/Lmanwell23 9. "They actually needed to put up a sign??" u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com —u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o 10. "I’ll bet they do." u/MonsieurSpiffy / Via reddit.com —u/MonsieurSpiffy 11. "I'm sorry, WHAT?" u/CanadianBallMapper / Via reddit.com —u/CanadianBallMapper 12. "The dogs have spoken." u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com —u/GryphonSK 13. "America, baby." u/glennn11 / Via reddit.com —u/glennn11 14. "For the Karens." u/DripXBuny / Via reddit.com —u/DripXBuny 15. "Please yell, 'Not a squirrel.'" u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com —u/Lmanwell23 16. "Found this." u/Gong_Show_Bookcover / Via reddit.com —u/Gong_Show_Bookcover 17. "What happened last night?" u/GryphonSK2 / Via reddit.com —u/GryphonSK2 18. "My friend sent me this." u/ExampleOk7994 / Via reddit.com —u/ExampleOk7994 19. "Didn’t know juices and sodas can be horrifying." u/Cater_the_turtle / Via reddit.com —u/Cater_the_turtle Let me know if any of these made you laugh in the comments.