    19 Signs That Are Honestly So Funny, I Forgot My Own Name For A Few Seconds

    Sometimes all you need in life is a dumb-but-hilarious sign, I swear.

    Shelby Heinrich
    BuzzFeed Staff

    September is drawing to a close, and fall is officially here. So let's celebrate by enjoying some of the funniest signs of the week courtesy of r/funnysigns. Laughter not guaranteed, but highly encouraged.

    1. "Oh, yeah!!!"

    A dog with a sign on its collar
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    2. "So many questions."

    &quot;closed for private event&quot;
    u/Material-Practice-58 / Via reddit.com

    3. "It's officially..."

    &quot;It&#x27;s officially wear a sweater in the morning and regret it in the afternoon weather&quot;
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    4. "There it is, the 'I' in team."

    &quot;Hidden in the &#x27;A&#x27; hole.&quot;
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    5. "Amen."

    &quot;Kindly bend forward and pick up your dog&#x27;s poop&quot;
    u/vrphotosguy55 / Via reddit.com

    6. "Also true with cake and pie."

    &quot;If u don&#x27;t cut the pizza &amp;amp; eat the whole thing technically u only had 1 piece&quot;
    u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

    7. "Words to streak by."

    &quot;The naked man fears no pickpocket!&quot;
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    8. "I almost feel like a hybrid."

    &quot;I almost feel like a hybrid&quot;
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    9. "They actually needed to put up a sign??"

    &quot;Cat milk does not come from cats&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    10. "I’ll bet they do."

    &quot;We sell used body parts&quot;
    u/MonsieurSpiffy / Via reddit.com

    11. "I'm sorry, WHAT?"

    &quot;School Free Drug Zone&quot;
    u/CanadianBallMapper / Via reddit.com

    12. "The dogs have spoken."

    &quot;Stop putting doorbells in commercials&quot;
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    13. "America, baby."

    A free sign over some logs
    u/glennn11 / Via reddit.com

    14. "For the Karens."

    &quot;Prices subject to change according to customer&#x27;s attitude!&quot;
    u/DripXBuny / Via reddit.com

    15. "Please yell, 'Not a squirrel.'"

    A notice on the library return box
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    16. "Found this."

    &quot;Cat petting chart&quot;
    u/Gong_Show_Bookcover / Via reddit.com

    17. "What happened last night?"

    &quot;Bathrooms are permanently closed!&quot;
    u/GryphonSK2 / Via reddit.com

    18. "My friend sent me this."

    &quot;HMU at ______ if you see anything that is sus or cringe like IDK a toilet that got REKT or something.&quot;
    u/ExampleOk7994 / Via reddit.com

    19. "Didn’t know juices and sodas can be horrifying."

    &quot;Horrifying Goods&quot;
    u/Cater_the_turtle / Via reddit.com

    Let me know if any of these made you laugh in the comments.