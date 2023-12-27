Skip To Content
37 Funny Signs From This Past Year That Make Me Wonder Why Male Comedians Even Try

2023 was THE year for funny signs, so here are the best of the best.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

2023 was a year of signs that made us giggle, chortle, and everything in between. Here are 37 of the absolute best, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1. "So many questions."

u/Material-Practice-58 / Via reddit.com

2. "Nice."

u/Fit-Advance9526 / Via reddit.com

3. "I'm just self centred."

u/padmanabhapillai / Via reddit.com

4. "Hard decision."

u/jellybloom17 / Via reddit.com

5. "Did I get your attention?"

u/HelpingHandsUs / Via reddit.com

6. "A flowchart."

u/bananapoetry / Via reddit.com

7. "Posted by the janitor who has to clean the men's room."

u/Engetarist / Via reddit.com

8. "The most honest product description ever written??"

u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

9. "The four horsemen of the bathroom closet."

u/Sensitive_Clue_4795 / Via reddit.com

10. "That makes sense actually."

u/Atmosphere_Training / Via reddit.com

11. "Work from home tip."

u/Pumuckl4Life / Via reddit.com

12. "Well, of course!"

u/Desperate_Ambrose / Via reddit.com

13. "The average engineer."

u/KBDFan42 / Via reddit.com

14. "It's rights, okay?"

u/Certain_Style4833 / Via reddit.com

15. "What in the?"

u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

16. "How do I even pronounce that?"

u/KFkrewfamKF / Via reddit.com

17. "That's not quite how it works, bro..."

u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

18. "So what's the purpose of this store?"

u/Otherwise_End7707 / Via reddit.com

19. "Yayy."

u/whoisseptember / Via reddit.com

20. "A grandma made these before she passed away to be given out at her funeral. What a f*cking icon!"

u/HelpingHandsUs / Via reddit.com

21. "Gangster of London Underground metro."

u/padmanabhapillai / Via reddit.com

22. "We hate children."

u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

23. "Oh, yeah!!!"

u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

24. "Proceed with caution."

u/anaqyk / Via reddit.com

25. "For you feed this cat?"

u/flattenedbricks / Via reddit.com

26. "Tacos are important."

u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

27. "Found this in my school cafeteria."

u/Soggy_Card6853 / Via reddit.com

28. "Found in the wild at a restaurant."

u/PokeCraft117 / Via reddit.com

29. "I wonder what's the story behind this."

u/LongjumpingCan4817 / Via reddit.com

30. "Anyone here to help me out with this!!!"

u/ResponsibleHardship / Via reddit.com

31. "What are these for, exactly?"

u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

32. "It's not like they can fly..."

u/SneakWhisper / Via reddit.com

33. "I’m confused."

u/Zealousideal-Data578 / Via reddit.com

34. "I'm sorry for getting u pregnant."

u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

35. "Creative or lazy?"

u/Surya_Sparrow / Via reddit.com

36. "I know it’s gotta be read the right way but still."

u/Alternative_Egg9955 / Via reddit.com

37. "Don't catch 'em all!"

u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

