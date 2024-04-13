Despite being a big ol' scaredy cat, I sometimes intentionally search the web for things that'll freak me out. This recently led me to these 19 spooky and off-putting signs from r/scarysigns. And now, I pass them on to you:
1."Sometimes a sign is ready to tell you exactly how creepy the world is."
2."Found this fun sign in the town of Madrid."
3."This is creepy, tho."
4."Creepy sign in a Scottish circus."
5."Trailhead in Tennessee."
6."A disease which has no cure."
7."You will die."
8."Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee."
9."The drowning machine."
10."Apparently from Killington Ski Resort."
11."Oh...ok, I understand."
12."Found this gem at a local bulk foods store."
13."Well, this is menacing."
14."Wish me luck... I see consequences in my future."
15."There was no beacon."
16."It really paints a picture."
17."Do you think 24 people were injured or died to earn this many 🚫's?"