18 Creepy And Terrifying Signs That'll Give You The Biggest Case Of Heebie-Jeebies

Warning: Looking at these signs may make you feel like there are worms in your belly.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

Despite being a big ol' scaredy cat, I sometimes intentionally search the web for things that'll freak me out. This recently led me to these 19 spooky and off-putting signs from r/scarysigns. And now, I pass them on to you:

1. "Sometimes a sign is ready to tell you exactly how creepy the world is."

Warning sign with a silhouette between trees, text reads &quot;Enter at your own risk,&quot; indicating a potentially unsafe area
Obaydd / Via reddit.com

u/Obaydd

2. "Found this fun sign in the town of Madrid."

Yellow sign with humorous warning about supernatural and mythical occurrences
u/airbrushedvan / Via reddit.com

u/airbrushedvan

3. "This is creepy, tho."

Sign on tree reads &quot;NO TRESPASSING - WE&#x27;RE TIRED OF HIDING THE BODIES&quot; as a humorous warning
u/SweetRedheart / Via reddit.com

u/SweetRedheart

4. "Creepy sign in a Scottish circus."

Humorous warning sign stating unattended children will be sold to the circus
u/IWantIridium / Via reddit.com

u/IWantIridium

5. "Trailhead in Tennessee."

Warning sign on a tree about a very difficult hiking trail with no phone service, advising unprepared hikers to turn back
u/fieldysnuttz / Via reddit.com

u/fieldysnuttz

6. "A disease which has no cure."

Truck with a sign reading &quot;This container transports a disease which has no cure&quot; and urging to &quot;look twice&quot; for motorcycles
u/ohyouarefunny / Via reddit.com

u/ohyouarefunny

7. "You will die."

Warning signs on ski slope indicating danger beyond boundary and necessity to return to ski area to avoid death
mirandanielcz / Via reddit.com

u/mirandanielcz

8. "Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee."

Sign partially submerged in water indicating 171 persons drowned in the lake, with 3 wearing lifejackets and 168 not
u/aea27 / Via reddit.com

u/aea27

9. "The drowning machine."

Warning sign by river illustrating the danger of a submerged weir known as &quot;The Drowning Machine.&quot;
u/RenderTheGame / Via reddit.com

u/RenderTheGame

10. "Apparently from Killington Ski Resort."

Warning sign advising not to ski alone because the mountains remain as cold and lonely as 200 years ago
u/Toybasher / Via reddit.com

u/Toybasher

11. "Oh...ok, I understand."

Sign warning not to stand, climb, or lean on zoo fences to prevent harm to oneself and animals
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

u/[deleted]

12. "Found this gem at a local bulk foods store."

Sign reads &quot;CHILDREN MUST HAVE ADULT SUPERVISION THANKS!&quot; with icons of two adults with eyeballs for heads and two children below
u/OnsetOfMSet / Via reddit.com

u/OnsetOfMSet

13. "Well, this is menacing."

Traffic sign warning about a cattle grid for vehicles wider than 2.2m or longer than 7m, with a cautionary message below
u/blushfaerie / Via reddit.com

u/blushfaerie

14. "Wish me luck... I see consequences in my future."

Warning sign on a dilapidated playground structure cautioning against play due to unsafe conditions
u/8readingreddit8 / Via reddit.com

u/8readingreddit8

15. "There was no beacon."

Warning sign about H2S poison gas, instructing not to enter area if beacon flashes, with a contact phone number
u/FungusBoges / Via reddit.com

u/FungusBoges

16. "It really paints a picture."

Caution sign warning of nightly winching on a mountain with graphic illustrating the hazard
u/ngiusto92 / Via reddit.com

u/ngiusto92

17. "Do you think 24 people were injured or died to earn this many 🚫's?"

Safety instruction panel on equipment with multiple prohibited action symbols
u/rastroboy / Via reddit.com

u/rastroboy

18. "Warning sign at my work."

Warning sign on machinery cautioning that it cannot distinguish between materials and human flesh
d_psyfid / Via reddit.com

d_psyfid

H/T: r/scarysigns