In addition to name limbo, Delanie also elaborated on the "mental load" she talks about in her video. "As someone with severe ADD, the mental load has been the toughest part. It's the sitting down at your desk on Monday and remembering, 'Oh yeah, I need to apply for my new driver's license today.' Then asking yourself, 'Okay, what all does that entail? Wait, where is my NewlyNamed box? Oh, okay, NewlyNamed is telling me I need at least two of these six proofs of residency, but I don't have two of those six. What are some others I can provide? NewlyNamed said the answer would be on 'XYZ' government website, but I can’t find the answer I’m looking for. Let me click around some more. Then, all of a sudden, you look up, an hour has passed, and you haven’t even booked the appointment at the DMV."