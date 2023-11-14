Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"All these tasks added together are stressful and frustrating. Any time something is stressful, it takes up even more brain space. It affects your day and mood. It physically feels heavy in your mind, and that's a form of mental load."
@chiknnuggiesinmytummy
Dont even get me started on our digital footprint and all the places our names are online. #changingyourname #namechange #namechanged #newlastname #lastnamechange #newlymarried #newlywed♬ original sound - Delanie Kristek