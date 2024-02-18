Others cited social media and technology as possible culprits.

"For all the talk they make about, 'We didn't have all these screens when we were your age,' I think social media is wreaking havoc on the older generation as much as the younger."



—u/Various-Cranberry709

"I legit said this to my dad the last time I was at their house. He sat on his phone the whole time, and I was like, 'that thing's going to rot your brain,' and he scoffed at me, and still sat on his phone. Like, if I had a nickel for the number of times he yelled at us kids to turn off the TV growing up, I'd be f*cking rich."



—u/crochetawayhpff

"My Silent Gen mom gets meaner and more passive-aggressive by the day. She’s angry, and social media keeps her raging, afraid, and marinating in conspiracy theories. I rue the day I ever got her an iPad and set up a Facebook account. It’s utterly tragic."



—u/SevereAtmosphere8605