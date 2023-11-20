Skip To Content
    16 Neighbors That'll Make You Wanna Move Out To The Middle Of Nowhere, Miles Away From Any Other Human Beings

    No lie, you couldn't pay me to living next to some of these people. Especially #5.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Neighbors can be amazing (it's important to foster community!) but they can also be a living nightmare. Let's all take a look at the latter, courtesy of r/mildlyinfuriating:

    1. This neighbor who was grasping at all the straws trying to catch the people above them being loud:

    neighbor accused of being loud is actually studying with a roommate that&#x27;s asleep
    u/slapmybigtoe / Via reddit.com

    2. This neighbor who shamelessly stole some delivery takeout that wasn't theirs:

    note left to the neighbor with a photo of the delivery they got
    u/BasicBaby / Via reddit.com

    3. This neighbor who actually took the time to make these signs about the person living next to them:

    signs pointing to the neighbor&#x27;s yard reading, if my house seels for less than it&#x27;s worth i will sue you, take that to the bank
    u/Solarpanels46853 / Via reddit.com

    4. This neighbor who clearly built their pergola wayyy too big, and now it's hanging over their next door neighbor's yard space:

    the frame of the pergola going into the other yard
    u/papi_pizza / Via reddit.com

    5. This nosy neighbor who said, "I noticed your privacy fence, so I'm gonna build an even taller fence and install a camera so I can watch you anyway":

    camera on top of the fence
    u/Magicisntreallyreal / Via reddit.com

    6. This neighbor who really tried to claim that someone having fake plants on their own porch is illegal:

    a letter left to the neighbor about fake plants
    u/HedgehogSmoothie / Via reddit.com

    It says: "It has come to our attention to our residents of XXXX that the potted plants outside your porch are not real and decoration. This will reflect extremely poorly to our houses and other constitences in the area who have real plants who might wish to sell there homes one day, and buyers running away when they saw your plants. Earlier this week, myself and 14 other neighbors (including the state environment official) have held a group meeting to discuss the appropriate action necessary to solve this issue.

    As of this writing, we have decided to grant you 2 days to remove the selected plants from your porch. IF you chose not to correspond, there might be an official action taken that will include the police called to write a lawsuit, or the flowery being removed and discarded of quite immediately. You must within 2 days minimum.


    Note: We have chose to make this letter anonymous to protect our legal right, and to grant you the same legal opportunities.

    7. This neighbor who parked their giant truck in someone else's driveway just for kicks:

    large truck in the driveway
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    8. This neighbor who parks like this when his wife isn't home, and then moves it when she's back so they can both park in one of the few shady spots in their apartment complex:

    small car taking up two parking spots
    u/reedtheraccoon / Via reddit.com

    9. This neighbor who thinks they own the public street in front of their apartment building:

    note left detailing that&#x27;s they&#x27;ll get them towed next time
    u/estunum / Via reddit.com

    10. This neighbor who straight up stole something that wasn't theirs, used it, and then tried to sell the leftovers back to the person who actually ordered it:

    u/BigMacDaddy99 / Via reddit.com

    It says: "Hi! I'm XXX. I live down the street. A few weeks ago we got some landscaping fabric delivered to us by accident. We have one roll left if you are interested in buying it we are selling it but if you wanted to trade something for it we could work something out. It's Member's Mark brand 4' by 22.' Text me if ur interested."

    11. This neighbor who sent this passive-aggressive note that would make me wanna never mow my lawn ever again just to spite them:

    congratulations, you mowed! that&#x27;s twice so far this year, i believe. can you keep it up, maybe weekly
    u/mahelke / Via reddit.com

    12. This neighbor who didn't like someone's (perfectly fine) park job, so they pettily blocked their car in:

    truck blocking in a car that is within the parking spot lines
    u/smhCallum / Via reddit.com

    13. This neighbor who has some pretty ridiculous expectations:

    i would really appreciate it if you could pee without making a sound
    u/scoutodile / Via reddit.com

    14. This neighbor who let their peacocks climb and poop on whatever they pleased:

    two peacocks on top of a jeep
    u/Dad_2_B11 / Via reddit.com

    15. This neighbor who felt it was appropriate to let their dog pee all over someone else's Halloween decorations:

    u/SpookyGen13 / Via reddit.com

    16. And this absolutely evil neighbor who throws syringes into someone else's balcony in the hopes of getting them evicted:

    hand holding up the two syringes
    u/mtsiri / Via reddit.com