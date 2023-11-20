Neighbors can be amazing (it's important to foster community!) but they can also be a living nightmare. Let's all take a look at the latter, courtesy of r/mildlyinfuriating:
1.
This neighbor who was grasping at all the straws trying to catch the people above them being loud:
2.
This neighbor who shamelessly stole some delivery takeout that wasn't theirs:
3.
This neighbor who actually took the time to make these signs about the person living next to them:
4.
This neighbor who clearly built their pergola wayyy too big, and now it's hanging over their next door neighbor's yard space:
5.
This nosy neighbor who said, "I noticed your privacy fence, so I'm gonna build an even taller fence and install a camera so I can watch you anyway":
6.
This neighbor who really tried to claim that someone having fake plants on their own porch is illegal:
7.
This neighbor who parked their giant truck in someone else's driveway just for kicks:
8.
This neighbor who parks like this when his wife isn't home, and then moves it when she's back so they can both park in one of the few shady spots in their apartment complex:
9.
This neighbor who thinks they own the public street in front of their apartment building:
10.
This neighbor who straight up stole something that wasn't theirs, used it, and then tried to sell the leftovers back to the person who actually ordered it:
11.
This neighbor who sent this passive-aggressive note that would make me wanna never mow my lawn ever again just to spite them:
12.
This neighbor who didn't like someone's (perfectly fine) park job, so they pettily blocked their car in:
13.
This neighbor who has some pretty ridiculous expectations:
14.
This neighbor who let their peacocks climb and poop on whatever they pleased:
15.
This neighbor who felt it was appropriate to let their dog pee all over someone else's Halloween decorations:
16.
And this absolutely evil neighbor who throws syringes into someone else's balcony in the hopes of getting them evicted: