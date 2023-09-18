    The Internet Has Officially Declared The Roman Empire A Meme, And The Jokes Are Off The (History) Charts

    "I know way more about housewives on bravo than I do the Roman Empire." —@Kate_Chastain

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    IDK if you've noticed, but there's been a lot of talk about a certain ancient civilization lately:

    That's right, everyone is talking (or at least thinking) about the Roman Empire. Why??? The trend seemingly started when Instagram user @gaiusflavius posted a reel telling women to ask the men in their lives how often they think about the Roman Empire.

    Pretty soon, the question became a trend on TikTok, and it turns out...men think about the Roman Empire quite a lot????

    This trend is incredible. Some of the best ones #romanempire #romanempirecompilation

    This came as a complete shock to me, as I haven't thought about the Roman Empire a single day in my life. But thanks to some hard-hitting journalism from my coworker and fellow BuzzFeed writer Julia, it turns out there's actually not a huge gender divide here — women think of the Roman Empire just as often as men do!

    Regardless of who's thinking about it, the Roman Empire quickly because a meme on Twitter (or is it X?? IDK anymore), and the jokes have me laugh-crying over my history textbook. Here are some of the best:

    Do you have any thoughts on the Roman Empire? Share them in the comments!