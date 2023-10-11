I've always been fascinated with abandoned places. Something about a place being forgotten with time but still standing really gets to me. Needless to say, I'm a big fan of the r/abandoned subreddit. But not everybody feels the same way. Plenty of other (normal?) people are completely freaked out by abandoned objects and places. In honor of spooky season, take a look at these 17 photos to find out which one you are:
1."A McDonald’s in Alaska. Frozen in time and abandoned since 1993/1994."
2."An abandoned neighborhood with a dark history."
3."Last clam shell-shaped Shell gas station in the US. Built in the 1930s."
4."Miracle Strip Amusement Park in Panama City Beach, Florida."
5."I walked for 80 kilometers through the desert just to see this beauty — an abandoned 60-meter-height space rocket."
6."Ireland's abandoned seaside Last of Us hotel."
7."This abandoned pool in upstate New York then (decades ago when it was still in use) and now."
8."A weirdly clean pool table in an abandoned hotel."
9."Abandoned untouched mansion."
10."Abandoned villa with sea view."
11."The Pit, an abandoned power plant in New Orleans."
12."Abandoned SpongeBob ride, New Orleans Jazzland."
13."Abandoned restaurant in West Texas."
14."Me and my friend found this place in Louisville."
15.“'Sweden’s funniest amusement park,' closed in 2012."
How do you feel about these abandoned places? Do they make you wanna visit, or would you rather not see them ever again? Tell me in the comments.