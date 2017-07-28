Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Health

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Pass the ibuprofen, please.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Heads up: These scenarios refer to pain from injuries and other everyday painful situations, not chronic pain — which is a whooole different beast. You can read more about that here.

  1. 1. You're walking and you stub your toe pretty hard, what do you do?

    Cartoon Network / gifrific.com
    Scream and start tearing uncontrollably.
    Grunt and immediately crouch down gripping your toe in pain.
    Flinch and wait for the initial pain to subside, which it usually does pretty quickly.
    Pause, make sure it's okay, then move on with your day.
    Just keep walking, because you probably didn't even notice.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
1. You're walking and you stub your toe pretty hard, what do you do?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Scream and start tearing uncontrollably.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Grunt and immediately crouch down gripping your toe in pain.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Flinch and wait for the initial pain to subside, which it usually does pretty quickly.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Pause, make sure it's okay, then move on with your day.
  5.  
    vote votes
    Just keep walking, because you probably didn't even notice.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 2. Do you ever have scrapes and bruises, and have no idea how you got them?

    memecenter.com
    Yes, all the time!
    Yeah, every now and then.
    Sometimes, but I always remember how I got the big bruises and scrapes.
    No, I definitely feel every time I get injured.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
2. Do you ever have scrapes and bruises, and have no idea how you got them?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, all the time!
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yeah, every now and then.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, but I always remember how I got the big bruises and scrapes.
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, I definitely feel every time I get injured.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 3. Have you ever cried/teared up from physical pain?

    NBC / tenor.com
    Yup, I cry every time I get hurt.
    Sometimes, but only if it's really intense pain.
    I've never experienced enough pain to tear up.
    Nope. I actually kind of like the pain.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
3. Have you ever cried/teared up from physical pain?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yup, I cry every time I get hurt.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, but only if it's really intense pain.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I've never experienced enough pain to tear up.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Nope. I actually kind of like the pain.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 4. Have you ever brushed off pain only to find out later that it was a more serious injury?

    NBC / tenor.com
    Yes, all the time. It's a problem.
    Yeah, every now and then.
    Maybe once or twice.
    Nope, never done that.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
4. Have you ever brushed off pain only to find out later that it was a more serious injury?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, all the time. It's a problem.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yeah, every now and then.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Maybe once or twice.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Nope, never done that.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 5. Are you incredibly careful about doing things that could cause potential pain? (ie. rock climbing, skateboarding, getting pregnant, grilling, fireworks, football, etc.)

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    MTV / tenor.com
    Yes, definitely. Pain sucks.
    Yes, but only if it's really dangerous.
    Sometimes, if I decide the pain wouldn't be worth it.
    No I never take possible pain into consideration.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
5. Are you incredibly careful about doing things that could cause potential pain? (ie. rock climbing, skateboarding, getting pregnant, grilling, fireworks, football, etc.)
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, definitely. Pain sucks.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but only if it's really dangerous.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, if I decide the pain wouldn't be worth it.
  4.  
    vote votes
    No I never take possible pain into consideration.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 6. Do you mind getting shots?

    FOX / simpsonsworld.com
    Absolutely. They sting and I hate them.
    Sometimes. It depends on what type of shot.
    Sometimes; depends on if I have someone with me or not.
    Nope, I don't mind shots at all.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
6. Do you mind getting shots?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Absolutely. They sting and I hate them.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes. It depends on what type of shot.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes; depends on if I have someone with me or not.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Nope, I don't mind shots at all.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 7. On average, how often do you resort to medication in order to help get rid of pain?

    D3Damon / Getty Images
    Once a day.
    Once or twice a week.
    A few times per week.
    A few times per month.
    A few times per year.
    I never take medication for pain.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
7. On average, how often do you resort to medication in order to help get rid of pain?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Once a day.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Once or twice a week.
  3.  
    vote votes
    A few times per week.
  4.  
    vote votes
    A few times per month.
  5.  
    vote votes
    A few times per year.
  6.  
    vote votes
    I never take medication for pain.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 8. What level of pain (from 1-10 with 10 being the highest) do you have to feel before you decide to take medication?

    G-stockstudio / Staras / Getty Images /
    1 - 2
    3 - 4
    5 - 6
    7 - 8
    9 - 10
    I wouldn't take medication.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
8. What level of pain (from 1-10 with 10 being the highest) do you have to feel before you decide to take medication?
  1.  
    vote votes
    1 - 2
  2.  
    vote votes
    3 - 4
  3.  
    vote votes
    5 - 6
  4.  
    vote votes
    7 - 8
  5.  
    vote votes
    9 - 10
  6.  
    vote votes
    I wouldn't take medication.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 9. If you have a big cut, scrape, or rash on your body, and you have to take a shower, what do you do?

    BRAVO / gettrendygifs.wordpress.com
    Put off taking a shower because it's going to sting as soon as the water touches it!
    Take a shower, but try to maneuver carefully so it doesn't get wet.
    Tape up the injury so it can't get wet during the shower.
    Jump in the water immediately and grit through the pain.
    It's just a normal shower for me because getting water in cuts isn't painful.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
9. If you have a big cut, scrape, or rash on your body, and you have to take a shower, what do you do?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Put off taking a shower because it's going to sting as soon as the water touches it!
  2.  
    vote votes
    Take a shower, but try to maneuver carefully so it doesn't get wet.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Tape up the injury so it can't get wet during the shower.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Jump in the water immediately and grit through the pain.
  5.  
    vote votes
    It's just a normal shower for me because getting water in cuts isn't painful.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 10. Is there anything that you think has increased your pain tolerance?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Huff Post Live/brendonuriesbigbooty.tumblr.com
    Yeah, I play sports.
    Yep, I've given birth.
    Yes, I have a chronic illness.
    Yes, I'm in military.
    Nah, my level of pain tolerance is what it is.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
10. Is there anything that you think has increased your pain tolerance?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yeah, I play sports.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yep, I've given birth.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I have a chronic illness.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I'm in military.
  5.  
    vote votes
    Nah, my level of pain tolerance is what it is.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 11. Do you feel like you experience pain differently from those around you?

    NBC
    Yes. I feel like I'm always in more pain than everyone else.
    Sometimes. Things seem to hurt me more than they hurt others.
    No, I'm usually on par with everyone else.
    Sometimes. I feel like things don't hurt as much as others say they do.
    Yes. I feel like I don't experience the pain that everyone else talks about.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
11. Do you feel like you experience pain differently from those around you?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes. I feel like I'm always in more pain than everyone else.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes. Things seem to hurt me more than they hurt others.
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, I'm usually on par with everyone else.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes. I feel like things don't hurt as much as others say they do.
  5.  
    vote votes
    Yes. I feel like I don't experience the pain that everyone else talks about.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 12. Does pain tend to wake you up in the middle of the night? (ie. if you have a cut, bruise, headache, injury, etc.)

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    MTV / weheartit.com
    Yes, all the time. If I'm hurt, it's impossible to get a good night's sleep.
    Sometimes, depending on if I roll onto the place of injury.
    No, I've never woken up from pain.
    It really just depends on how significant the injury is.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
12. Does pain tend to wake you up in the middle of the night? (ie. if you have a cut, bruise, headache, injury, etc.)
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, all the time. If I'm hurt, it's impossible to get a good night's sleep.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, depending on if I roll onto the place of injury.
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, I've never woken up from pain.
  4.  
    vote votes
    It really just depends on how significant the injury is.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 13. If you have any sort of pain is it hard for you to concentrate or function?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Yes, I can't get anything done if my body is hurting.
    It's annoying, but I can usually get some stuff done.
    No, I completely forget about it.

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
13. If you have any sort of pain is it hard for you to concentrate or function?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I can't get anything done if my body is hurting.
  2.  
    vote votes
    It's annoying, but I can usually get some stuff done.
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, I completely forget about it.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 14. How would you rate your own pain tolerance on a scale of 1 to 5? (Be honest!)

    ABC / imgur.com
    5 — Incredibly high
    4 — Above average
    3 — Average
    2 — Below average
    1 — Everything hurts all the time

How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
14. How would you rate your own pain tolerance on a scale of 1 to 5? (Be honest!)
  1.  
    vote votes
    5 — Incredibly high
  2.  
    vote votes
    4 — Above average
  3.  
    vote votes
    3 — Average
  4.  
    vote votes
    2 — Below average
  5.  
    vote votes
    1 — Everything hurts all the time
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Health

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss