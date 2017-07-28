How High Is Your Pain Tolerance?

Heads up: These scenarios refer to pain from injuries and other everyday painful situations, not chronic pain — which is a whooole different beast. You can read more about that here.
1. You're walking and you stub your toe pretty hard, what do you do?Scream and start tearing uncontrollably.Grunt and immediately crouch down gripping your toe in pain.Flinch and wait for the initial pain to subside, which it usually does pretty quickly.Pause, make sure it's okay, then move on with your day.Just keep walking, because you probably didn't even notice.
2. Do you ever have scrapes and bruises, and have no idea how you got them?Yes, all the time!Yeah, every now and then.Sometimes, but I always remember how I got the big bruises and scrapes.No, I definitely feel every time I get injured.
3. Have you ever cried/teared up from physical pain?Yup, I cry every time I get hurt.Sometimes, but only if it's really intense pain.I've never experienced enough pain to tear up.Nope. I actually kind of like the pain.
4. Have you ever brushed off pain only to find out later that it was a more serious injury?Yes, all the time. It's a problem.Yeah, every now and then.Maybe once or twice.Nope, never done that.
5. Are you incredibly careful about doing things that could cause potential pain? (ie. rock climbing, skateboarding, getting pregnant, grilling, fireworks, football, etc.)Yes, definitely. Pain sucks.Yes, but only if it's really dangerous.Sometimes, if I decide the pain wouldn't be worth it.No I never take possible pain into consideration.
6. Do you mind getting shots?Absolutely. They sting and I hate them.Sometimes. It depends on what type of shot.Sometimes; depends on if I have someone with me or not.Nope, I don't mind shots at all.
7. On average, how often do you resort to medication in order to help get rid of pain?Once a day.Once or twice a week.A few times per week.A few times per month.A few times per year.I never take medication for pain.
8. What level of pain (from 1-10 with 10 being the highest) do you have to feel before you decide to take medication?1 - 23 - 45 - 67 - 89 - 10I wouldn't take medication.
9. If you have a big cut, scrape, or rash on your body, and you have to take a shower, what do you do?Put off taking a shower because it's going to sting as soon as the water touches it!Take a shower, but try to maneuver carefully so it doesn't get wet.Tape up the injury so it can't get wet during the shower.Jump in the water immediately and grit through the pain.It's just a normal shower for me because getting water in cuts isn't painful.
10. Is there anything that you think has increased your pain tolerance?Yeah, I play sports.Yep, I've given birth.Yes, I have a chronic illness.Yes, I'm in military.Nah, my level of pain tolerance is what it is.
11. Do you feel like you experience pain differently from those around you?Yes. I feel like I'm always in more pain than everyone else.Sometimes. Things seem to hurt me more than they hurt others.No, I'm usually on par with everyone else.Sometimes. I feel like things don't hurt as much as others say they do.Yes. I feel like I don't experience the pain that everyone else talks about.
12. Does pain tend to wake you up in the middle of the night? (ie. if you have a cut, bruise, headache, injury, etc.)Yes, all the time. If I'm hurt, it's impossible to get a good night's sleep.Sometimes, depending on if I roll onto the place of injury.No, I've never woken up from pain.It really just depends on how significant the injury is.
13. If you have any sort of pain is it hard for you to concentrate or function?Yes, I can't get anything done if my body is hurting.It's annoying, but I can usually get some stuff done.No, I completely forget about it.
14. How would you rate your own pain tolerance on a scale of 1 to 5? (Be honest!)5 — Incredibly high4 — Above average3 — Average2 — Below average1 — Everything hurts all the time
