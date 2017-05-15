Sections

Community

What Weird Things Turn You On?

We want to know what gets you going (anonymously if you prefer).

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Everyone has specific things that put them in the mood.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX / Via tenor.co

There are some turn-ons that are pretty common, like lingerie, cologne, facial hair, or sexy slow jams.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via amorq.com

And then there are some ~less conventional~ turn-ons that weirdly seem to get people hot and heavy.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX / Via lady-ua.info

Like taking a shower.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Or getting your hair cut.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Perhaps you get really turned on by seeing someone crying.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
LOGO TV / Via tenor.co

Or you just can't control yourself when you eat peanut butter.

Hey, it might be a thing for someone! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
sploid.gizmodo.com

Hey, it might be a thing for someone!

Maybe watching calligraphy videos really does it for you.

View this post on

Or for some reason, horror movies or the sight of blood gets you in the mood.

ladies-and-ladies.tumblr.com

We want to know: what random, weird thing turns you on — whether it’s something you experience or interact with IRL, or something that’s just really hot to think about?

Tell us (in a few sentences to a paragraph) in the comments or the anonymous form below and your answer could appear in a future BuzzFeed Health post. Feel free to go into detail!

