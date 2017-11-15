What Relationship Advice Do You Wish You Had Heard In 2017?

Navigating relationships can be tough, and sometimes (okay, most of the time) hindsight is 20/20.

So we want to know, what things did you learn about being in a relationship in 2017 that you wish you'd known sooner?

Like maybe you wish you'd known that rushing to move in with a significant other is maybe not a great idea.

Or you wish you had known how important it is to tell your partner how grateful you are for all the things they do.

OR that nothing good comes from snooping around and invading your partner's personal privacy.

You're not supposed to change yourself in order to be compatible with someone.

Maybe you wish you'd known that you shouldn't have to change who you are in order to make someone happy.

Or that just because someone may seem ~perfect~, it doesn't mean they're perfect for you .

You WILL move on, and be better for it.

And that, yes, breakups suck, but that's no reason to stay in a relationship that just isn't working.

Tell us in the dropbox below and the best answers will appear in an upcoming BuzzFeed Health post or video.

We want to hear about what you learned in 2017 that was a serious relationship game changer. Maybe it's a tiny little thing, or maybe it's something pretty huge. Either way, we'd love for you to tell us about it.