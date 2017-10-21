28 Simple Tips For Making IBS More Manageable

IBS is a common chronic condition that affects the large intestine and usually includes cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, or constipation, Dr. Lawrence Szarka, a gastroenterologist with the Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic, tells BuzzFeed Health. It’s not to be confused with inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, which can involve severe diarrhea, rectal bleeding, fever, weight loss, and can sometimes lead to life-threatening complications.

While there’s no cure for IBS, in most cases you can learn to control symptoms with medication, diet, lifestyle changes, and by managing stress. So we asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share what tips/hacks they use to make living with IBS, or symptoms of IBS, a little less ~unpredictable~.

Here, we've included all their awesome advice, all of which has been reviewed by Szarka. Alright, let's get into it!