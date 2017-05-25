20 Gross Things That Are So Damn Satisfying For Some Reason

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about all the gross things they find ridiculously satisfying. Here's what they had to say:
1. Scraping a really hefty piece of dirt out from under your nail.
2. Watching pimple-popping or blackhead-removal videos.
3. Making the perfect poop — one that just let's go without leaving a trace behind.
4. Peeling off a pore strip and staring at the blackheads.
5. Picking at your lip and pulling off a decent-sized flap of skin.
6. Peeling the dead skin off sunburns.
7. Picking at, then clipping off, the excess skin on your cuticles.
8. Using Baby Foot chemical peel and taking off a whole layer of dead skin.
9. Digging out an ingrown hair and then tweezing it.
10. Sniffing a dental pick after using it.
11. Pulling out a bunch of hairs from in between your butt crack.
12. Getting a big bit of ear wax out of your ear.
13. Popping other people's blackheads and pimples.
14. Wiping the crust from your eyes when you wake up.
15. Dusting dandruff off your scalp and watching it pile up on your clothes.
16. Picking your nose and examining it before flicking it away.
17. Or pulling out a really long booger.
18. Picking at loose scabs that are about to fall off.
19. Burping really loud and as long as possible.
20. Smelling your hands after touching door knobs, your armpits, your scalp, or...your privates.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.