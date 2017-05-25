Sections

Health

20 Gross Things That Are So Damn Satisfying For Some Reason

Seriously though. Why are pore strips so addicting?

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about all the gross things they find ridiculously satisfying. Here's what they had to say:

NBC / Via tenor.co

1. Scraping a really hefty piece of dirt out from under your nail.

—hersheysurgeon
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @birt.i

hersheysurgeon

2. Watching pimple-popping or blackhead-removal videos.

"There is something so satisfying about seeing the grossness that comes out of it, and the deflating of a pimple or cyst."—eliseh6 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Instagram: @drsandralee / Via cystbursting.com

"There is something so satisfying about seeing the grossness that comes out of it, and the deflating of a pimple or cyst."

eliseh6

3. Making the perfect poop — one that just let's go without leaving a trace behind.

—rikkeschutt Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com / Via romper.com

rikkeschutt

4. Peeling off a pore strip and staring at the blackheads.

—Shannon Rosenberg
reddit.com

Shannon Rosenberg

5. Picking at your lip and pulling off a decent-sized flap of skin.

—Alexandra Mithen, Facebook
instagram.com / Via elle.com

—Alexandra Mithen, Facebook

6. Peeling the dead skin off sunburns.

—hersheysurgeon
youtube.com

hersheysurgeon

7. Picking at, then clipping off, the excess skin on your cuticles.

—leekuhl
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @poshnailzuk

leekuhl

8. Using Baby Foot chemical peel and taking off a whole layer of dead skin.

—hersheysurgeon
imgur.com

hersheysurgeon

9. Digging out an ingrown hair and then tweezing it.

instagram.com

"Best feeling ever."

samanthamarieu

10. Sniffing a dental pick after using it.

"I caught my cousin sniffing her dental pick after using it. I laughed and admitted that I liked sniffing my dental pick too."—hinak3
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @csgabrielson

"I caught my cousin sniffing her dental pick after using it. I laughed and admitted that I liked sniffing my dental pick too."

hinak3

11. Pulling out a bunch of hairs from in between your butt crack.

"It's so satisfying, you can't deny it."—poojasundaram Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV

"It's so satisfying, you can't deny it."

poojasundaram

12. Getting a big bit of ear wax out of your ear.

—eliseh6 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed Blue / Via buzzfeed.com

eliseh6

13. Popping other people's blackheads and pimples.

"I'll pop my brother's pimples (he had a lot on his back and hairline). It relieves stress for me."—victoriaf485d0f982 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com / Via buzzfeed.com

"I'll pop my brother's pimples (he had a lot on his back and hairline). It relieves stress for me."

victoriaf485d0f982

14. Wiping the crust from your eyes when you wake up.

"In the morning when you wipe your eyes and you get so much crust! That's the shit I live for!"—bscorp13 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nickelodeon / Via youtube.com

"In the morning when you wipe your eyes and you get so much crust! That's the shit I live for!"

bscorp13

15. Dusting dandruff off your scalp and watching it pile up on your clothes.

—Holly Smith, Facebook
Adam88xx / Via Getty Images

—Holly Smith, Facebook

16. Picking your nose and examining it before flicking it away.

—kaitlynw10 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
TV Land / Via giphy.com

kaitlynw10

17. Or pulling out a really long booger.

—chelliepalms Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
imgur.com

chelliepalms

18. Picking at loose scabs that are about to fall off.

—eliseh6
quora.com

eliseh6

19. Burping really loud and as long as possible.

—Maitland Quitmeyer Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com / Via tenor.co

Maitland Quitmeyer

20. Smelling your hands after touching door knobs, your armpits, your scalp, or...your privates.

"Not after I've used a nice lotion or something like that, but after I do things like turn door knobs (live for that metal-y smell), scratch my scalp (mmm, musk), rub my armpits (garlic-y and slightly buttery), or scratch...you know. Who knows why I do it, but I'm a human scratch n' sniff."—gabygay Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"Not after I've used a nice lotion or something like that, but after I do things like turn door knobs (live for that metal-y smell), scratch my scalp (mmm, musk), rub my armpits (garlic-y and slightly buttery), or scratch...you know. Who knows why I do it, but I'm a human scratch n' sniff."

gabygay

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Connect With Health