Health

Which Best Friend Stereotype Are You?

Time to confirm what you already know.

Shannon Rosenberg
  1. 1. If a friend is upset, your instinct is to...

    tell them there are worse things in the world
    take them partying and have a wild night out
    give them your best advice
    ask who you can beat up
    make them laugh
    just console them and be there for them

  2. 2. How do you show your friends you care about them?

    being there for them
    giving them tough love
    taking them on adventures
    making them laugh
    listening to them and giving advice
    Being honest with them about everything

  3. 3. It looks like one of your friends is going to get into a fight. What's the first thing you instinctively do?

    try to be the voice of reason
    Stand by your friend's side
    Tell your friend that fighting isn't smart
    run in fists raised
    Yell funny insults at the other person
    Calm down both sides

  4. 4. What is your favorite adult beverage?

    Gin and tonic
    Whiskey Coke
    Vodka Soda
    Beer
    A glass of wine (or many)
    Mimosa (hold the orange juice)

  6. 5. What are your typical Saturday night plans?

    Going out partying and dancing
    staying in and watching a movie
    hanging out with friends and just talking
    anything that involves getting in a good laugh
    It depends on whatever mood you're in
    It's whatever your friends want to do

  7. 6. If your friend has a crush on someone, how do you help her?

    tell her whether she has a chance or not
    Try to figure out if the feelings are mutual
    be there to listen
    Wingman and help get her crush's attention
    GIVE ADVICE ON HOW TO STEP UP her GAME
    Stalk social media to see if her crush is single

  8. 7. What would your friends say is your worst quality when compared with the rest of your squad?

    You're too harsh
    You don't take things seriously
    You're a hot mess
    You think you're always right
    You're a push over
    You don't listen

  9. 8. What food best matches your personality?

  10. 9. What would be the most probable way you'd leave this world?

    Struck by lightning
    Probably an aneurysm or an abundance of stress because I can worry too damn much.
    doing something incredibly reckless
    doing something defending a friend
    some sort of infectious disease
    natural causes
