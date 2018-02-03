Which Best Friend Stereotype Are You?

-
1. If a friend is upset, your instinct is to...
-
2. How do you show your friends you care about them?
-
3. It looks like one of your friends is going to get into a fight. What's the first thing you instinctively do?
-
4. What is your favorite adult beverage?
-
-
5. What are your typical Saturday night plans?
-
6. If your friend has a crush on someone, how do you help her?
-
7. What would your friends say is your worst quality when compared with the rest of your squad?
-
8. What food best matches your personality?BurgersVia Magone/Getty ImagesPoutineVia Fudio/Getty ImagesTaco BellVia tacobell.comPizzaVia buyit/Getty ImagesSaladVia jenifoto/Getty ImagesSpaghettiVia Eivaisla/Getty Images
-
9. What would be the most probable way you'd leave this world?
Get the app