1. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) just released their new Clean 15 and Dirty Dozen lists. Here’s what that means:

EWG took pesticide residue testing data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 48 different types of produce and analyzed it to come up with their rankings — all produce was peeled (when applicable) and thoroughly washed before being tested.

Here’s the basic takeaway for you: When possible, the EWG suggests you buy organic when buying foods on the Dirty Dozen list because they’re more likely to have the highest pesticide residues. But the foods on the Clean 15 list are less likely to be covered in pesticides, so the EWG says it’s OK to not buy these organic. Here’s more info on their methods.

Wondering which foods are on each list? Test your knowledge with the quiz below. The full answers are at the bottom of the quiz, but don’t cheat!