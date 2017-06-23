Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Health

22 Cheat Sheets For Getting A Fuller, Stronger Butt

Exercise routines, diet tips, and recipes for putting more junk in that trunk.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So you want a fuller, stronger butt.

As BuzzFeed Health has previously reported, your butt is made up of three glute muscles — the gluteus medius, gluteus minimus, and gluteus maximus — which are covered with a layer of fat. So getting that bun definition is going to require way more than just doing an absurd amount of squats, or trying to eat slightly more carefully. It actually usually requires following a careful diet that's focused on losing or maintaining body fat and a workout routine that challenges the entire body, especially the glutes.

Building a larger tush is a commitment, so to make it a little more doable, here are some cheat sheets to help you with butt-particular diet and exercise.

1. For high-intensity cardio that targets your backside:

This cardio routine is great for people trying to lose body fat AND work on butt definition, because the exercises are rear-focused, so they will definitely get your heart rate up and keep your glutes engaged. If you don't have an accessible staircase, you can always use a stairclimber at the gym.Learn more about the workout here.
Nourish Move Love / Via nourishmovelove.com

This cardio routine is great for people trying to lose body fat AND work on butt definition, because the exercises are rear-focused, so they will definitely get your heart rate up and keep your glutes engaged. If you don't have an accessible staircase, you can always use a stairclimber at the gym.

Learn more about the workout here.

2. For learning proper squat form so you don't get yourself injured:

A lot of people put themselves at risk of injury because they don't know how to properly squat. So while squats aren't the only exercises you're going to be doing, you may as well learn to do them right. Here's more info on that.
Sally Tamarkin / Alice Mongkongllite / Via buzzfeed.com

A lot of people put themselves at risk of injury because they don't know how to properly squat. So while squats aren't the only exercises you're going to be doing, you may as well learn to do them right. Here's more info on that.

3. For when you want to learn more what different portion sizes look like:

If you're not sure how portion sizes work, it's going to be tough to maintain a diet that keeps you fueled for your workouts, while also making it possible to put on muscle and lose a specific amount of body fat. You can take this quiz to understand more about serving sizes and how deceiving they can be.
Everyday Health / Via everydayhealth.com

If you're not sure how portion sizes work, it's going to be tough to maintain a diet that keeps you fueled for your workouts, while also making it possible to put on muscle and lose a specific amount of body fat. You can take this quiz to understand more about serving sizes and how deceiving they can be.

4. And for learning what a balanced meal looks like when you're trying to watch your carbs to lose some body fat:

Getting that accentuated behind typically means making sure you're eating the ratio of carbs, protein, and fat that corresponds with your body composition goals, which can mean making lifestyle changes and learning to shop, cook, and portion out foods for meals and snacks.
One Medical Group / Via onemedical.com

Getting that accentuated behind typically means making sure you're eating the ratio of carbs, protein, and fat that corresponds with your body composition goals, which can mean making lifestyle changes and learning to shop, cook, and portion out foods for meals and snacks.

5. For learning how to cook and eat complex carbs:

Complex carbs, like beans, lentils, whole grains, etc. are helpful if you're trying to lose body fat and build muscle, because they help regulate your blood sugar levels (keeping your energy levels stable) and making your digestive system work harder, over a longer period of time. You'll also feel fuller longer after eating complex carbs, because they're packed with fiber.
Good Eggs / Via blog.goodeggs.com

Complex carbs, like beans, lentils, whole grains, etc. are helpful if you're trying to lose body fat and build muscle, because they help regulate your blood sugar levels (keeping your energy levels stable) and making your digestive system work harder, over a longer period of time. You'll also feel fuller longer after eating complex carbs, because they're packed with fiber.

6. For a butt-centric, high-intensity regimen that could help you burn calories:

In order to lose body fat and see butt definition you have to create a calorie deficit (burn more calories than you're taking in), which is where high-intensity cardio comes in. It gets your heart rate up so that your more calories over a longer period of time. Here's more info on that. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Photos by Lauren Zaser for BuzzFeed / Design by Chris Ritter / Via buzzfeed.com

In order to lose body fat and see butt definition you have to create a calorie deficit (burn more calories than you're taking in), which is where high-intensity cardio comes in. It gets your heart rate up so that your more calories over a longer period of time. Here's more info on that.

7. For a few exercises you can mix into any routine so that every day is butt workout day:

You can throw these moves in at the beginning or end of your workout, or you can mix them into a circuit.
FITWIRR / Via fitwirr.com

You can throw these moves in at the beginning or end of your workout, or you can mix them into a circuit.

8. For when you're ready to add some serious weight into your workout routine, which will only speed up your results:

Lower-body focused strength training will increase your muscle mass in your butt, but also overall, which will improve your metabolism and help reduce body fat, ultimately helping you see more butt definition. Here's more info on that.
MoveNourishBelieve.com / Via movenourishbelieve.com

Lower-body focused strength training will increase your muscle mass in your butt, but also overall, which will improve your metabolism and help reduce body fat, ultimately helping you see more butt definition. Here's more info on that.

9. For a few tasty swaps that will make eating lower-carb a little easier:

Here's more info on how to healthily eat a lower-carb diet and meet your goals.
My Fitness Pal / Via blog.myfitnesspal.com

Here's more info on how to healthily eat a lower-carb diet and meet your goals.

10. For a short, doable program that will definitely get you working towards your goals:

This beginner challenge includes only two moves with very doable increases in difficulty as the challenge goes on. You can go here for more info.
Justine Zwiebel / Via buzzfeed.com

This beginner challenge includes only two moves with very doable increases in difficulty as the challenge goes on. You can go here for more info.

11. For when you're looking for a longer challenge that will make glute-building exercises a habit:

Taking BuzzFeed's 30-Day Butt Challenge will help keep you accountable for a full month, which might help you turn exercise into a longterm thing.
Andrew Richard / Jon Premosch / BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

Taking BuzzFeed's 30-Day Butt Challenge will help keep you accountable for a full month, which might help you turn exercise into a longterm thing.

12. For exactly what to eat pre- and post-workout to maximize your results:

In order to see results, your diet has to be aimed at your goals the same way your workouts are. You can go here for more info on what foods and portion sizes of those foods to eat before and after specific workouts.
Jenny Chang / Via buzzfeed.com

In order to see results, your diet has to be aimed at your goals the same way your workouts are. You can go here for more info on what foods and portion sizes of those foods to eat before and after specific workouts.

13. For when you have zero time but still want those buns, hun:

You can easily bang out this routine in between Netflix episodes or right before you take a shower.
Alice Mongkongllite / Via buzzfeed.com

You can easily bang out this routine in between Netflix episodes or right before you take a shower.

14. For learning how to make all the protein you'll be eating especially tasty:

You need protein in order to get a bigger butt because protein is necessary for building muscle and keeping you full and satiated throughout the day. Here's more on that.
BuzzFeed Food / Via buzzfeed.com

You need protein in order to get a bigger butt because protein is necessary for building muscle and keeping you full and satiated throughout the day. Here's more on that.

15. For delicious, meat-free ways to incorporate protein into your meals:

Here are some high-protein meatless meals that you may also want to check out.
PopSugar / Via popsugar.com

Here are some high-protein meatless meals that you may also want to check out.

16. For when you're ready to take your weightlifting to the next level:

This intense leg superset will fatigue your glute muscles in the best way, and get you in and out of the gym in no time. Get the full workout instructions here.
Bodybuilding.com / Via bodybuilding.com

This intense leg superset will fatigue your glute muscles in the best way, and get you in and out of the gym in no time. Get the full workout instructions here.

17. For learning how much sugar you're consuming and the many names for it on food labels:

Eating too much sugar can be bad for your health and can compromise your body composition goals. It is also especially hard to keep track of because it goes by so many damn names. Read over this list so that you can be on the lookout when scanning nutrition labels.
App for Health / Via appforhealth.com

Eating too much sugar can be bad for your health and can compromise your body composition goals. It is also especially hard to keep track of because it goes by so many damn names. Read over this list so that you can be on the lookout when scanning nutrition labels.

18. For another super quick butt-centric workout that will seriously get your heart rate up:

Basically, all the best butt moves that will get the job done in very little time.
Alice Mongkongllite / Via buzzfeed.com

Basically, all the best butt moves that will get the job done in very little time.

19. For a booty-burning resistance band workout:

Resistance bands are inexpensive and great for taking any basic bodyweight exercise and making it more challenging, whether you're in the gym, at home, or in a tiny hotel room.
FITWIRR / Via fitwirr.com

Resistance bands are inexpensive and great for taking any basic bodyweight exercise and making it more challenging, whether you're in the gym, at home, or in a tiny hotel room.

20. For if you want a bigger behind, but yoga is more your speed:

While doing yoga alone may not give you the rear you're looking for, you can add these moves into your warm ups, cool downs, or a quick morning yoga sesh for extra butt strength, flexibility, and stability.
Get Healthy U / Via gethealthyu.com

While doing yoga alone may not give you the rear you're looking for, you can add these moves into your warm ups, cool downs, or a quick morning yoga sesh for extra butt strength, flexibility, and stability.

21. For a bunch of lower body stretches that will help you get ready for and recover from your workouts:

It takes around four to five days of serious butt-focused exercise per week in order to build up your rear muscles. Therefore, you should make sure you're stretching out your lower body consistently with these exercises after you're done working out to avoid injury. Here are 10 more awesome stretches to cool down with.
spotebi.com / Via spotebi.com

It takes around four to five days of serious butt-focused exercise per week in order to build up your rear muscles. Therefore, you should make sure you're stretching out your lower body consistently with these exercises after you're done working out to avoid injury.

Here are 10 more awesome stretches to cool down with.

22. And for info on how the hell you use a foam roller to massage out your tight AF lower-body muscles:

Working out the knots in your muscles will hurt SO good and feel amazing once you're done. Here's more info on how to do that properly.
Greatist / Via greatist.com

Working out the knots in your muscles will hurt SO good and feel amazing once you're done. Here's more info on how to do that properly.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Health