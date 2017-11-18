 back to top
Health

Only A True Fan Of Starbucks Holiday Drinks Can Get 11/13 On This Quiz

Happy eggnog and peppermint hot chocolate season, to all!

Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Starbucks holiday menu is back and that means decadent chocolatey drinks topped with whipped cream for everyone!

For a little context on how a typical snack/dessert like this might fit into your average day, the estimated calorie needs per day for a moderately active person are around 2,000 to 2,700 calories, with the lower number for women and the higher number for men. (And it's closer to 1,600 to 1,800 calories for sedentary women, depending on age.)
Starbucks / Via starbucks.com

All right, take the quiz below to see how much of a Starbucks holiday menu wiz you are!

Keep in mind, that all drinks in question are grande sized, made with 2% milk and topped with whipped cream — except the Frappuccinos, which are grande sized drinks made with whole milk and topped with whipped cream.

  1. 1. Which of these has the most calories?

    Chestnut Praline Frappuccino®
    Via starbucks.com
    Chestnut Praline Frappuccino®
    Via starbucks.com
    Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa
    Via starbucks.com
    Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa
    Via starbucks.com
    Peppermint Mocha
    Via starbucks.com
    Peppermint Mocha
    Via starbucks.com
    Pumpkin Scone
    Via starbucks.com
    Pumpkin Scone
    Via starbucks.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Peppermint Mochas have the most calories!

    A Peppermint Mocha has 510 calories, a Chestnut Praline Frappuccino® has 340 calories, a Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa has 420 calories, and a Pumpkin Scone has 500 calories.

  2. 2. How many calories are in a Pumpkin Spice Latte?

    starbucks.com
    445 calories
    500 calories
    237 calories
    380 calories
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 380 calories!

    A PSL has 380 calories, 50 grams of sugar, and 52 grams of carbs.

  3. 3. How much sugar is in a Peppermint Hot Chocolate?

    starbucks.com
    23 grams
    47 grams
    61 grams
    33 grams
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 61 grams of sugar!

    A Peppermint Hot Chocolate has 470 calories, 61 grams of sugar, and 68 grams of carbs.

  4. 4. How much sugar is in a Cranberry Bliss Bar?

    starbucks.com
    26 grams
    50 grams
    30 grams
    65 grams
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 26 grams of sugar!

    A Cranberry Bliss Bar has 300 calories, 37 grams of carbs, and 26 grams of sugar.

  5. 5. Which of these has the most carbohydrates?

    Iced Caramel Brulée Latte
    Iced Caramel Brulée Latte
    Candy Cane Whoopie Pie
    Candy Cane Whoopie Pie
    Eggnog Latte
    Eggnog Latte
    Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino®
    Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino®
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino® has the most carbs!

    A Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino® has 74 grams of carbs, a Candy Cane Whoopie Pie has 44 grams, an Iced Caramel Brulée Latte has 65 grams, and an Eggnog Latte has 57 grams.

  6. 6. How many carbs are in a Holiday Turkey & Stuffing Panini?

    starbucks.com
    25 grams
    78 grams
    45 grams
    33 grams
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 78 grams of carbs!

    A Holiday Turkey and Stuffing Panini has 530 calories, 78 grams of carbs, and 12 grams of sugar.

  8. 7. How many calories are in an Eggnog Frappuccino®?

    starbucks.com
    440 calories
    610 calories
    400 calories
    550 calories
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 440 calories!

    An Eggnog Frappuccino® has 440 calories, 62 grams of carbs, and 61 grams of sugar.

  9. 8. Which of these has the most sugar?

    Brown Sugar Shortbread Latte
    Via starbucks.com
    Brown Sugar Shortbread Latte
    Via starbucks.com
    Pecan Tart
    Via starbucks.com
    Pecan Tart
    Via starbucks.com
    Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
    Via starbucks.com
    Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
    Via starbucks.com
    Caramel Brulée Frappuccino®
    Via starbucks.com
    Caramel Brulée Frappuccino®
    Via starbucks.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is Peppermint White Hot Chocolate!

    A Peppermint White Hot Chocolate has 74 grams of sugar, a Brown Sugar Shortbread Latte has 53 grams, a Pecan Tart has 19 grams, and a Caramel Brulée Frappuccino® has 65 grams.

  10. 9. How many calories are in a slice of pumpkin bread?

    starbucks.com
    300 calories
    230 calories
    410 calories
    350 calories
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 410 calories!

    A slice of pumpkin bread has 410 calories, 63 grams of carbs, and 39 grams of sugar.

  11. 10. How much sugar is in an Iced Gingerbread Latte?

    starbucks.com
    34 grams
    55 grams
    47 grams
    26 grams
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 34 grams of sugar!

    An Iced Gingerbread Latte has 310 calories, 35 grams of carbs, and 34 grams of sugar.

  12. 11. How much sugar is in a Brown Sugar Shortbread Frappuccino®

    starbucks.com
    45 grams
    72 grams
    54 grams
    63 grams
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 72 grams of sugar!

    A Brown Sugar Shortbread Frappuccino® has 470 calories, 75 grams of carbs, and 72 grams of sugar.

  13. 12. How many carbs are in a slice of gingerbread loaf?

    starbucks.com
    20 grams
    70 grams
    44 grams
    62 grams
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 70 grams of carbs!

    A slice of gingerbread loaf has 400 calories, 70 grams of carbs, and 49 grams of sugar.

  14. 13. How many calories are in a toasted White Chocolate Mocha?

    starbucks.com
    420 calories
    495 calories
    515 calories
    630 calories
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 420 calories!

    A toasted White Chocolate Mocha has 420 calories, 58 grams of carbs, and 53 grams of sugar.

Have you ever even ordered off the holiday menu before?

Maybe you don't spend a lot of time at Starbucks during the holiday season, or maybe you just don't know a ton about the holiday items, nutritionally. Either way, we hope you have a happy holidays!

Okay, you've definitely ordered a few things off the holiday menu before.

Okay, you've definitely spent some time at Starbucks during the holidays. But it's never a bad idea to find out a little more about how certain items may affect your body and overall health. Happy holidays!

Congrats! You're definitely a Starbucks holiday regular!

Alright, it's apparent you LOVE your holiday menu items and you know a little bit about how certain items affect your body and overall health, too. Now that's a great combo. Happy holidays!

