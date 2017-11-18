Only A True Fan Of Starbucks Holiday Drinks Can Get 11/13 On This Quiz

The Starbucks holiday menu is back and that means decadent chocolatey drinks topped with whipped cream for everyone!
All right, take the quiz below to see how much of a Starbucks holiday menu wiz you are!
Keep in mind, that all drinks in question are grande sized, made with 2% milk and topped with whipped cream — except the Frappuccinos, which are grande sized drinks made with whole milk and topped with whipped cream.
1. Which of these has the most calories?Chestnut Praline Frappuccino®Snickerdoodle Hot CocoaPeppermint MochaPumpkin Scone
Peppermint Mochas have the most calories!
A Peppermint Mocha has 510 calories, a Chestnut Praline Frappuccino® has 340 calories, a Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa has 420 calories, and a Pumpkin Scone has 500 calories.
2. How many calories are in a Pumpkin Spice Latte?445 calories500 calories237 calories380 calories
The answer is 380 calories!
A PSL has 380 calories, 50 grams of sugar, and 52 grams of carbs.
3. How much sugar is in a Peppermint Hot Chocolate?23 grams47 grams61 grams33 grams
The answer is 61 grams of sugar!
A Peppermint Hot Chocolate has 470 calories, 61 grams of sugar, and 68 grams of carbs.
4. How much sugar is in a Cranberry Bliss Bar?26 grams50 grams30 grams65 grams
The answer is 26 grams of sugar!
A Cranberry Bliss Bar has 300 calories, 37 grams of carbs, and 26 grams of sugar.
5. Which of these has the most carbohydrates?Iced Caramel Brulée LatteCandy Cane Whoopie PieEggnog LattePumpkin Spice Frappuccino®
The answer is a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino® has the most carbs!
A Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino® has 74 grams of carbs, a Candy Cane Whoopie Pie has 44 grams, an Iced Caramel Brulée Latte has 65 grams, and an Eggnog Latte has 57 grams.
6. How many carbs are in a Holiday Turkey & Stuffing Panini?25 grams78 grams45 grams33 grams
The answer is 78 grams of carbs!
A Holiday Turkey and Stuffing Panini has 530 calories, 78 grams of carbs, and 12 grams of sugar.
7. How many calories are in an Eggnog Frappuccino®?440 calories610 calories400 calories550 calories
The answer is 440 calories!
An Eggnog Frappuccino® has 440 calories, 62 grams of carbs, and 61 grams of sugar.
8. Which of these has the most sugar?Brown Sugar Shortbread LattePecan TartPeppermint White Hot ChocolateCaramel Brulée Frappuccino®
The answer is Peppermint White Hot Chocolate!
A Peppermint White Hot Chocolate has 74 grams of sugar, a Brown Sugar Shortbread Latte has 53 grams, a Pecan Tart has 19 grams, and a Caramel Brulée Frappuccino® has 65 grams.
9. How many calories are in a slice of pumpkin bread?300 calories230 calories410 calories350 calories
The answer is 410 calories!
A slice of pumpkin bread has 410 calories, 63 grams of carbs, and 39 grams of sugar.
10. How much sugar is in an Iced Gingerbread Latte?34 grams55 grams47 grams26 grams
The answer is 34 grams of sugar!
An Iced Gingerbread Latte has 310 calories, 35 grams of carbs, and 34 grams of sugar.
11. How much sugar is in a Brown Sugar Shortbread Frappuccino®45 grams72 grams54 grams63 grams
The answer is 72 grams of sugar!
A Brown Sugar Shortbread Frappuccino® has 470 calories, 75 grams of carbs, and 72 grams of sugar.
12. How many carbs are in a slice of gingerbread loaf?20 grams70 grams44 grams62 grams
The answer is 70 grams of carbs!
A slice of gingerbread loaf has 400 calories, 70 grams of carbs, and 49 grams of sugar.
13. How many calories are in a toasted White Chocolate Mocha?420 calories495 calories515 calories630 calories
The answer is 420 calories!
A toasted White Chocolate Mocha has 420 calories, 58 grams of carbs, and 53 grams of sugar.
Only A True Fan Of Starbucks Holiday Drinks Can Get 11/13 On This Quiz
Maybe you don't spend a lot of time at Starbucks during the holiday season, or maybe you just don't know a ton about the holiday items, nutritionally. Either way, we hope you have a happy holidays!
Okay, you've definitely spent some time at Starbucks during the holidays. But it's never a bad idea to find out a little more about how certain items may affect your body and overall health. Happy holidays!
Alright, it's apparent you LOVE your holiday menu items and you know a little bit about how certain items affect your body and overall health, too. Now that's a great combo. Happy holidays!