 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Gift Guide
More Caret down
Best of 2017 Do Better 2018 Trending
Health

How Sensitive Are You Actually?

Let's see if you ~feel~ harder than everyone else.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Some people are just more sensitive than others — and that means more than just getting emotional and crying all the time.

Being highly sensitive can include things like being affected more easily by lights, sounds, physical pain, as well as dealing with overwhelming emotions. So we came up with a quiz to see just how sensitive you really are when it comes to ALL of those things.Okay, now go through the quiz, and tap on the scale to rate how the question makes you feel! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
DreamWorks Pictures / Via giphy.com

Being highly sensitive can include things like being affected more easily by lights, sounds, physical pain, as well as dealing with overwhelming emotions. So we came up with a quiz to see just how sensitive you really are when it comes to ALL of those things.

Okay, now go through the quiz, and tap on the scale to rate how the question makes you feel!

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Health

Advertisement

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss