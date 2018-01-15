13 Things People Want Couples To Stop Immediately

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which relationship habits people need to quit ASAP, and we got a lot of awesome, thoughtful responses.
But we also got some great responses from families and friends about all the annoying things couples should just stop doing in general — for the sake of the greater good. Here's what they had to say:
1. Creating and using joint Facebook accounts.
2. "Jokingly" dragging your S.O. or talking about very private things with your partner in front of everyone.
3. Referring to yourself as "we," for literally everything.
4. And on that same note, saying "we're pregnant."
5. Talking about your significant other 24/7.
6. Or needing to be around them 24/7 in order to enjoy yourself.
7. Relying on each other for literally all your emotional — and sometimes physical — needs.
8. Posting literally everything about your relationship on social media.
9. Using the word "BAE"...ever.
10. Complaining about your relationship problems to anyone who will listen, but not actually talking them out with your partner.
11. Engaging in hardcore PDA.
12. Calling your partner psycho (even if you think it's endearing) when you think they're acting overly jealous or possessive.
13. And lastly, doing anything to please one another, including changing your personality or looks.
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.