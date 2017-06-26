399 Fitness Tips That You'll Wish You Read Sooner

You don't have to go far on the internet before you start running into a billion different tips telling you what exercises to do, how often to do them, and all the reasons why you're not seeing results — which can make figuring out how to get in shape seriously confusing.
1.For some tips you need to hear if you really, REALLY hate working out.
2.For totally doable advice on how to start lifting weights.
3.For all the info you need on getting shredded abs.
4.For how to get in shape when "lazy" is your middle name.
5.For all the crucial things you need to know in order to get a bigger butt.
6.For some good stuff on how to actually start running from people who love it:
7.For hacks that could make running A LOT more enjoyable:
8.For expert-backed recommendations on how to work up the motivation to get moving.
9.For certified strength trainer-approved tips on how to get seriously jacked arms.
10.For exactly how to deal with that obnoxious post-workout hanger.
11.For personal trainer-provided examples of they eat after workouts to actually see results:
12.For how to begin exercising if you're like, "Um, I have no idea WTF I'm doing."
13.For exactly how to get started using a barbell at the gym.
14.For awesome advice on how to get started on your fitness journey from real people who've been there.
15.For understanding what habits of yours could be holding you back from seeing progress.
16.For learning what exactly macronutrients are and what meals/snacks you should be eating before and after specific workouts.
17.For how to dominate the gym if it actually is secretly terrifying for you (which is totally normal, btw).
18.For how to work out harder and start seeing the results you're looking for.
19.For things you should really know if you're trying to bulk up.
20.For a bunch of refreshingly doable weight-loss tips if losing weight is one of your fitness goals.
21.For a few little ways to get a bit fitter during each week.