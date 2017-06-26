Sections

Health

399 Fitness Tips That You'll Wish You Read Sooner

Surprisingly doable advice from personal trainers, athletes, certified strength coaches, and people who have successfully gotten in shape and met their fitness goals.

Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You don't have to go far on the internet before you start running into a billion different tips telling you what exercises to do, how often to do them, and all the reasons why you're not seeing results — which can make figuring out how to get in shape seriously confusing.

That's why we've rounded up some of BuzzFeed Health's best tips from both trusted experts (like professional athletes, certified strength coaches, personal trainers, registered dietitians) and everyday people who have successfully made healthy lifestyle changes that led to achieving their fitness goals (whether that's running a mile, lifting more weight, or reaching a certain body composition).We've shared lots of great advice over the years, so we decided to gather a bunch of our best fitness roundups here in one place, so you can either read them now or bookmark them for later.All right, get into it!
That's why we've rounded up some of BuzzFeed Health's best tips from both trusted experts (like professional athletes, certified strength coaches, personal trainers, registered dietitians) and everyday people who have successfully made healthy lifestyle changes that led to achieving their fitness goals (whether that's running a mile, lifting more weight, or reaching a certain body composition).

We've shared lots of great advice over the years, so we decided to gather a bunch of our best fitness roundups here in one place, so you can either read them now or bookmark them for later.

All right, get into it!

1. For some tips you need to hear if you really, REALLY hate working out.

Like this sage advice:Your non-scale victories should be celebrated..."I've found that the things that excite me the most are the little things — like an old pair of jeans fitting, or willingly choosing the healthy option instead of the more convenient one. Progress is progress, whether it's losing those 30 pounds or feeling like your workout didn't totally kick your ass that day!"—lummpyspaceSet your own standard for what being ~fit~ actually means."Fitness comes in a lot of shapes and sizes. Don't judge yourself by the standards pop culture has set out there for you."—John Robert Lindsey, FacebookCheck out 27 Tips That Will Make Working Out So Much Better for more.
Like this sage advice:

Your non-scale victories should be celebrated...

"I've found that the things that excite me the most are the little things — like an old pair of jeans fitting, or willingly choosing the healthy option instead of the more convenient one. Progress is progress, whether it's losing those 30 pounds or feeling like your workout didn't totally kick your ass that day!"

Set your own standard for what being ~fit~ actually means.

"Fitness comes in a lot of shapes and sizes. Don't judge yourself by the standards pop culture has set out there for you."

—John Robert Lindsey, Facebook

Check out 27 Tips That Will Make Working Out So Much Better for more.

2. For totally doable advice on how to start lifting weights.

Like starting with some exercises that work out major muscle groups, and then figuring out how to do those moves with dumbbells or machines; trying to lift three times per week as part of a full-body workout routine; and remembering that the basic recipe for a good beginner full-body workout is doing one or two exercises per muscle group.Check out 15 Tips On How To Actually Start Lifting Weights and also 11 Dumbbell Moves You Should Know To Start Lifting Weights for more.
Like starting with some exercises that work out major muscle groups, and then figuring out how to do those moves with dumbbells or machines; trying to lift three times per week as part of a full-body workout routine; and remembering that the basic recipe for a good beginner full-body workout is doing one or two exercises per muscle group.

Check out 15 Tips On How To Actually Start Lifting Weights and also 11 Dumbbell Moves You Should Know To Start Lifting Weights for more.

3. For all the info you need on getting shredded abs.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Like that the way your abs look mainly has to do with how much body fat you have. But also that it takes more than just doing a million sit-ups, crunches, and planks to get bigger abs, and that you should definitely start out by doing exercises like rollouts and pikes with a Swiss ball.

Check out 15 Things You Should Know Before Trying To Get Shredded Abs for more.

4. For how to get in shape when "lazy" is your middle name.

Like trying to do just 10 push-ups and 10 sit-ups everyday even if they aren't consecutive, doing your research and going into every workout with a plan, and using your couch to work out if you can't scrape up the energy to go to the gym. Check out 24 Clever Tips To Get In Shape That Lazy People Will Appreciate for more.
Like trying to do just 10 push-ups and 10 sit-ups everyday even if they aren't consecutive, doing your research and going into every workout with a plan, and using your couch to work out if you can't scrape up the energy to go to the gym.

Check out 24 Clever Tips To Get In Shape That Lazy People Will Appreciate for more.

5. For all the crucial things you need to know in order to get a bigger butt.

Like if you want a bigger butt, the best cardio will be high-intensity moves that target your glutes — like stair sprints and hill repeats — that the appearance of your butt is related to how much fat is covering your glutes, and that you should start building up your glute strength by training with bodyweight exercises like glute bridges and hip thrusts first.Check out 17 Things You Should Know Before Trying To Get A Bigger Butt for more.
Like if you want a bigger butt, the best cardio will be high-intensity moves that target your glutes — like stair sprints and hill repeats — that the appearance of your butt is related to how much fat is covering your glutes, and that you should start building up your glute strength by training with bodyweight exercises like glute bridges and hip thrusts first.

Check out 17 Things You Should Know Before Trying To Get A Bigger Butt for more.

6. For some good stuff on how to actually start running from people who love it:

Like to have realistic expectations for your first few weeks of running, to get fitted for sneakers at a speciality shop, and to track every run so you can see your progress and make notes about your workouts. Check out 20 Tips That Will Actually Help You Start Running for more.
Like to have realistic expectations for your first few weeks of running, to get fitted for sneakers at a speciality shop, and to track every run so you can see your progress and make notes about your workouts.

Check out 20 Tips That Will Actually Help You Start Running for more.

7. For hacks that could make running A LOT more enjoyable:

Like how to eliminate a ton of sneaker/fit problems by learning different ways to tie your sneakers, taking lots of brisk walking breaks, and making a running mix with songs that have more than 120 beats per minute.Check out 25 Crazy Clever Hacks That Actually Make Running Awesome for more.
Like how to eliminate a ton of sneaker/fit problems by learning different ways to tie your sneakers, taking lots of brisk walking breaks, and making a running mix with songs that have more than 120 beats per minute.

Check out 25 Crazy Clever Hacks That Actually Make Running Awesome for more.

8. For expert-backed recommendations on how to work up the motivation to get moving.

Like these wise words:Take #beastmode down a notch."While the enthusiasm is great, being consistent, persistent, and smart about your training wins the race. ... Some people will jump into a new exercise program and want to lift ALL the weights immediately, and work out twice a day every day of the week.As a CrossFitter I completely understand the thrill of this (the endorphins, feeling like you're a superhero, seeing results), but be SMART. Consistent, persistent, smart training will help you avoid overtraining and give you better results."—Erica Giovinazzo, M.S., R.D., coach, Brick Los AngelesBe harder on your body but easier on your self-image."Our bodies can handle WAY more than we usually ask of 'em but our self-image can use a little pampering."—Rob Sulaver, C.S.C.S., founder of Bandana TrainingCheck out 17 Fitness Tips That Will Actually Make You Psyched To Work Out for more.
Like these wise words:

Take #beastmode down a notch.

"While the enthusiasm is great, being consistent, persistent, and smart about your training wins the race. ... Some people will jump into a new exercise program and want to lift ALL the weights immediately, and work out twice a day every day of the week.

As a CrossFitter I completely understand the thrill of this (the endorphins, feeling like you're a superhero, seeing results), but be SMART. Consistent, persistent, smart training will help you avoid overtraining and give you better results."

Erica Giovinazzo, M.S., R.D., coach, Brick Los Angeles

Be harder on your body but easier on your self-image.

"Our bodies can handle WAY more than we usually ask of 'em but our self-image can use a little pampering."

Rob Sulaver, C.S.C.S., founder of Bandana Training

Check out 17 Fitness Tips That Will Actually Make You Psyched To Work Out for more.

9. For certified strength trainer-approved tips on how to get seriously jacked arms.

Like that the exercises you need to do are squats, deadlifts, presses, rows, and chin-ups; that you should save the arms-only exercises for the end of your workouts; and that you may want to beware of doing too much high-intensity cardio so you don't lose your #gainz.Check out 15 Things You Should Know Before Trying To Get Jacked Arms for more.
Like that the exercises you need to do are squats, deadlifts, presses, rows, and chin-ups; that you should save the arms-only exercises for the end of your workouts; and that you may want to beware of doing too much high-intensity cardio so you don't lose your #gainz.

Check out 15 Things You Should Know Before Trying To Get Jacked Arms for more.

10. For exactly how to deal with that obnoxious post-workout hanger.

Like to keep in mind that most people seriously overestimate the amount of food they need when they're starving after a workout, to avoid making food decisions based on what a calorie tracker tells you, and to go slowly so your body has a chance to feel full when you finally do sit down to eat.Check out 15 Ways To Keep That Crazy Post-Workout Hunger From Ruining Your Results for more.
Like to keep in mind that most people seriously overestimate the amount of food they need when they're starving after a workout, to avoid making food decisions based on what a calorie tracker tells you, and to go slowly so your body has a chance to feel full when you finally do sit down to eat.

Check out 15 Ways To Keep That Crazy Post-Workout Hunger From Ruining Your Results for more.

11. For personal trainer-provided examples of they eat after workouts to actually see results:

Like egg white, spinach, and turkey bacon mini muffins; hard-boiled eggs with hummus and almonds; peanut butter, banana, and chocolate protein shakes; and PB&J Oatmeal Bowls.Check out 16 Things Personal Trainers Actually Eat After A Workout for more.
Like egg white, spinach, and turkey bacon mini muffins; hard-boiled eggs with hummus and almonds; peanut butter, banana, and chocolate protein shakes; and PB&J Oatmeal Bowls.

Check out 16 Things Personal Trainers Actually Eat After A Workout for more.

12. For how to begin exercising if you're like, "Um, I have no idea WTF I'm doing."

Like these smart hacks:Get familiar with the layout of the gym so you aren't wandering around confused and searching for equipment."Take time to learn where everything is in the gym so you're not constantly walking around looking confused."—Jillian Clayton, FacebookPractice your bodyweight and mat exercises at home before you tackle them on the gym floor."Start out on your own doing some sit ups, pull ups, push ups, jogging, and lunges in the privacy of your own space. Develop a relationship with your sweaty-self before signing a yearlong contract to a gym."—Ryan Bok, FacebookCheck out 34 Workout Tips For Anyone Who Has No Idea What They're Doing for more.
Like these smart hacks:

Get familiar with the layout of the gym so you aren't wandering around confused and searching for equipment.

"Take time to learn where everything is in the gym so you're not constantly walking around looking confused."

—Jillian Clayton, Facebook

Practice your bodyweight and mat exercises at home before you tackle them on the gym floor.

"Start out on your own doing some sit ups, pull ups, push ups, jogging, and lunges in the privacy of your own space. Develop a relationship with your sweaty-self before signing a yearlong contract to a gym."

—Ryan Bok, Facebook

Check out 34 Workout Tips For Anyone Who Has No Idea What They're Doing for more.

13. For exactly how to get started using a barbell at the gym.

Like always warming up with some empty barbell reps before getting into it, making sure you can do at least 12 reps with perfect form before trying to go up in weight, and definitely NOT doing barbell exercises that require heavy lifting at the end of your workout (that's just asking for injury, tbh).Check out 13 Things You Should Know Before You Pick Up A Barbell and also 3 Badass Barbell Moves That Will Make You Stronger Than Ever for more.
Like always warming up with some empty barbell reps before getting into it, making sure you can do at least 12 reps with perfect form before trying to go up in weight, and definitely NOT doing barbell exercises that require heavy lifting at the end of your workout (that's just asking for injury, tbh).

Check out 13 Things You Should Know Before You Pick Up A Barbell and also 3 Badass Barbell Moves That Will Make You Stronger Than Ever for more.

14. For awesome advice on how to get started on your fitness journey from real people who've been there.

Like these simple things: Become comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable. You will be hungry, tired, sore, and sweaty. But true change doesn't come unless you push yourself outside of your comfort zone. If you just accept the temporary discomfort for long-lasting results, it helps you get through. —jackaybQuit drinking soda, coffee with sweetener, energy drinks, etc. Make water your go-to choice of beverage when you're out to eat and at home. After I did this for two weeks, I had more energy, slept better, my skin cleared up, and I didn't feel sluggish in the afternoons. Trust me, this is a small trick that makes a huge difference. —peijaaCheck out 51 Tips To Start Getting In Shape From People Who Have Been There for more.
Like these simple things:

Become comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable.

You will be hungry, tired, sore, and sweaty. But true change doesn't come unless you push yourself outside of your comfort zone. If you just accept the temporary discomfort for long-lasting results, it helps you get through.

jackayb

Quit drinking soda, coffee with sweetener, energy drinks, etc.

Make water your go-to choice of beverage when you're out to eat and at home. After I did this for two weeks, I had more energy, slept better, my skin cleared up, and I didn't feel sluggish in the afternoons. Trust me, this is a small trick that makes a huge difference.

peijaa

Check out 51 Tips To Start Getting In Shape From People Who Have Been There for more.

15. For understanding what habits of yours could be holding you back from seeing progress.

Like finding out cardio is not the holy grail of getting lean, that you shouldn't be lifting just any weights, that longer workouts are not necessarily better, and that you may not be doing your workouts in the right order.Check out 11 Ways To Build Muscle And Lose Fat Faster for more.
Like finding out cardio is not the holy grail of getting lean, that you shouldn't be lifting just any weights, that longer workouts are not necessarily better, and that you may not be doing your workouts in the right order.

Check out 11 Ways To Build Muscle And Lose Fat Faster for more.

16. For learning what exactly macronutrients are and what meals/snacks you should be eating before and after specific workouts.

Like making sure to eat most of your carbs right before or right after working out, that protein is essential to helping your muscles rebuild after exercise, and that fat helps keep you full for longer. Check out 5 Tips On How To Eat For Better Workout Results for more.
Like making sure to eat most of your carbs right before or right after working out, that protein is essential to helping your muscles rebuild after exercise, and that fat helps keep you full for longer.

Check out 5 Tips On How To Eat For Better Workout Results for more.

17. For how to dominate the gym if it actually is secretly terrifying for you (which is totally normal, btw).

Like finding workouts that will help you achieve your goals, writing them down, and bringing them with you; paying attention to the brand of machines in the gym so you can look up instructional tutorials later online; and starting out by hitting the gym during off peak hours so you can take your time feeling your way around.Check out 17 Super Helpful Tips For Anyone Who's Terrified Of The Gym for more.
Like finding workouts that will help you achieve your goals, writing them down, and bringing them with you; paying attention to the brand of machines in the gym so you can look up instructional tutorials later online; and starting out by hitting the gym during off peak hours so you can take your time feeling your way around.

Check out 17 Super Helpful Tips For Anyone Who's Terrified Of The Gym for more.

18. For how to work out harder and start seeing the results you're looking for.

Like not trying to make gains in tons of different areas at the same time and focusing on one muscle group instead; going hard(ish) three times a week with workouts tailored to your goals, and then actually going lighter the rest of the time; and that if you're not seeing changes in your body (and you want to), you might need to take a look at your eating habits.Check out 15 Ways To Work Out Harder And Actually See Results for more.
Like not trying to make gains in tons of different areas at the same time and focusing on one muscle group instead; going hard(ish) three times a week with workouts tailored to your goals, and then actually going lighter the rest of the time; and that if you're not seeing changes in your body (and you want to), you might need to take a look at your eating habits.

Check out 15 Ways To Work Out Harder And Actually See Results for more.

19. For things you should really know if you're trying to bulk up.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
In this post, BuzzFeed editor Spencer Althouse shares some insightful tips he's learned from his own fitness journey, such as: Understand that your goals may change along the way, keep in mind that there are some things you literally just can’t control (and that's okay), and most importantly, you should continually try to discover new reasons to love yourself.

Check out 17 Things I Learned After Trying To Bulk Up For A Year for more.

20. For a bunch of refreshingly doable weight-loss tips if losing weight is one of your fitness goals.

Like this awesome advice that's helped real people achieve big changes:Eat more fat!"This may sound counterintuitive but when trying to lose weight, many people make the mistake of cutting fat from their diet, which can leave them feeling super hungry, cranky, and less likely to stick to the plan long-term (which is key!). Adding in healthy fats boosts satiation and keeps you from noshing on simple carbs and sugar, or giving up too soon. Try to incorporate healthy fat throughout the day. I like to start my day with an avocado-filled green smoothie, throw nuts on my salad for lunch, and sip on a mid-afternoon turmeric latte."—Liz Moody, healthy food blogger and founder of Sprouted RoutesCommit to making just one meal a bit healthier."I often work with clients who want to do everything all at once. That works for some people, but most people need to start with just one thing. Ask yourself: 'What's the meal that will have the biggest impact if I change it?' And start there.Breakfast is usually the easiest to change because most people are skipping it or grabbing something that's not super healthy out of convenience. The simplest way to change it is to make sure you're getting a balance of protein, fat, and carbs. A couple whole eggs will give you your protein and fat. Add a piece of fruit or a half cup of roasted potatoes to give you some healthy carbs."—Erica Giovinazzo, MS, RD, Head Coach and Nutritionist, Brick Los AngelesCheck out 23 Surprising Weight-Loss Tips That Are Actually Doable for more.
Like this awesome advice that's helped real people achieve big changes:

Eat more fat!

"This may sound counterintuitive but when trying to lose weight, many people make the mistake of cutting fat from their diet, which can leave them feeling super hungry, cranky, and less likely to stick to the plan long-term (which is key!). Adding in healthy fats boosts satiation and keeps you from noshing on simple carbs and sugar, or giving up too soon. Try to incorporate healthy fat throughout the day. I like to start my day with an avocado-filled green smoothie, throw nuts on my salad for lunch, and sip on a mid-afternoon turmeric latte."

—Liz Moody, healthy food blogger and founder of Sprouted Routes

Commit to making just one meal a bit healthier.

"I often work with clients who want to do everything all at once. That works for some people, but most people need to start with just one thing. Ask yourself: 'What's the meal that will have the biggest impact if I change it?' And start there.

Breakfast is usually the easiest to change because most people are skipping it or grabbing something that's not super healthy out of convenience. The simplest way to change it is to make sure you're getting a balance of protein, fat, and carbs. A couple whole eggs will give you your protein and fat. Add a piece of fruit or a half cup of roasted potatoes to give you some healthy carbs."

Erica Giovinazzo, MS, RD, Head Coach and Nutritionist, Brick Los Angeles

Check out 23 Surprising Weight-Loss Tips That Are Actually Doable for more.

21. For a few little ways to get a bit fitter during each week.

Like add some couch-based moves to your next TV binge; do some moves in the comfort of your own bed; whip up a delicious post-workout snack to look forward to, and that you'll only eat after exercising; and try making it a habit to get in a few abs moves before work.Check out 7 Lowkey Ways To Get A Little Fitter This Week for more.
Like add some couch-based moves to your next TV binge; do some moves in the comfort of your own bed; whip up a delicious post-workout snack to look forward to, and that you'll only eat after exercising; and try making it a habit to get in a few abs moves before work.

Check out 7 Lowkey Ways To Get A Little Fitter This Week for more.

