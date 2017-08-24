Do You Need To Give Up Alcohol If You're Trying To Lose Weight?

To get to the bottom of this, BuzzFeed Health spoke with Ben Sit, an Ontario-based registered dietitian and president of Evolved Sport and Nutrition, and Albert Matheny, a registered dietitian for ProMix Nutrition and cofounder of Soho Strength Lab, to figure out whether or not alcohol has to go if you want to see the results you're looking for.

Keep in mind that this is general advice — everyone's body is different and everyone has different goals. Whether you want to cut down specifically on body fat, or just want to fit into your favorite clothes again, remember that what may work for someone may not work for someone else.

Okay, here's everything you need to know.