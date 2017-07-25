24 Brutally Honest Confessions From EMTs And Paramedics

Though they might not realize it, when people call 911 for things that don't require our assistance, they're taking resources away from others, or preventing us from getting to the people who really need our help.

Real stuff we've been called for: Someone getting a sex toy stuck in his butt for three days, someone getting food poisoning and wanting his sandwich taken to the department of health to get tested, someone who picked a scab off his head got freaked out when it started bleeding. None of these situations really required our help.

If we arrive and find someone who doesn't need our assistance, we often educate them on this and then give them options (driving themselves or having family drive them to the hospital, calling their primary care doctor to set up an appointment, or even going to an urgent care clinic). If we feel confident that the patient does not need an ambulance, we will say so.