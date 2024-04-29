This Man’s Wife Got Plastic Surgery, And He Admitted He Now Finds Her Unattractive – We Want To Know What You Think

Recently on the Seasoned Sessions podcast, we came across a post that left us debating: “AITA for being truthful and admitting that I find my wife unattractive after her surgery?”
The poster explained that, while the couple had discussed the wife’s surgery beforehand, he was against it but ultimately had no say. Now he says she looks “weird.”
“She had the fat sucked out of her face, lip fillers, a neck lift, other stuff I don't really get. She gives me uncanny valley vibes now. It freaks me out.” He said.
The poster explained that now his wife is fully healed, she expects things to go back to normal, but he dreads looking at her.
He said he wasn’t harsh or brutally honest, but told her “that her new face wasn't something I found attractive and that I was turned off.”
Unsurprisingly, his wife was very upset and went to stay with her sister, while all her friends think he’s an asshole.