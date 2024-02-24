This Woman Got Up On Stage To Dance At A Concert, And The Internet Is Divided
"In the history of disrespect, this is on a class of its own."
If you've been on X this week, chances are you've seen the video of a woman dancing on stage with Omah Lay at his recent show in London.
If you haven't, here's what happened: Omah called up a woman from the front row up on stage for a steamy dance, leaving her apparent boyfriend to look on from the crowd.
See the guy’s reaction. Omah Lay whyyy 😭 https://t.co/NxfwFcAHxR pic.twitter.com/cmpAU0yt4c— Veinzell🌍🌹 (@V3INZELL) February 21, 2024
Well, the clips have divided the internet – most people feel sorry for the boyfriend, but others don't think it was that much of a big deal...
feel sorry for the guy who lost his girl at an omah lay concert of all places pic.twitter.com/0OWyOwUjaS— olwethu🌊🏄🏾♂️ (@kemangolwethu) February 23, 2024
In the history of disrespect, this is on a class of its own.— #AFCON2023|| 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 🇹🇬 ||⚪ (@oti_pr) February 22, 2024
Me right after the curtains come down pic.twitter.com/MKP7PRd7Xs— ANGEL TOPEDO (@ThoughtPillow) February 21, 2024
We discussed this on the last episode of Seasoned Sessions, and we were torn.
If your favourite artist invites you on stage and you’re with your partner, would you go? #seasoned #seasonedsessions #podcast #relationship #omahlay #concert #uk #afrobeats #styleandcitydiaries♬ original sound - Seasoned