    This Woman Got Up On Stage To Dance At A Concert, And The Internet Is Divided

    "In the history of disrespect, this is on a class of its own."

    Seasoned Sessions
    by Seasoned Sessions

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    If you've been on X this week, chances are you've seen the video of a woman dancing on stage with Omah Lay at his recent show in London.

    Music artist performing on stage with microphone and bright stage lights in the background
    Jordi Vidal / Redferns / Getty Images

    If you haven't, here's what happened: Omah called up a woman from the front row up on stage for a steamy dance, leaving her apparent boyfriend to look on from the crowd.

    Twitter: @V3INZELL
    And judging by his face in the maany clips, he wasn't too pleased.

    Well, the clips have divided the internet – most people feel sorry for the boyfriend, but others don't think it was that much of a big deal...

    Twitter: @kemangolwethu

    Twitter: @oti_pr

    Twitter: @ThoughtPillow

    Twitter: @Oloni

    We discussed this on the last episode of Seasoned Sessions, and we were torn.

    @seasonedbf

    If your favourite artist invites you on stage and you’re with your partner, would you go? #seasoned #seasonedsessions #podcast #relationship #omahlay #concert #uk #afrobeats #styleandcitydiaries

    ♬ original sound - Seasoned

    Listen to the full episode here, and let us know your thoughts on the dance in the comments below!

    Spotify
    View this track on Spotify
    spotify:episode:3VY9ywZlx1CKrSvBhWrBal