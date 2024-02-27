Skip To Content
We Want To Know How You Get Over Friendship Breakups

Unlike romantic breakups, there’s no rulebook for picking up the pieces of lost platonic love.

Seasoned Sessions
by Seasoned Sessions

BuzzFeed Contributor

We all know that breakups are hard, but most of the time, the focus is on romantic relationships. Today, we want to talk about friendship heartbreak.

In a recent episode of Seasoned Sessions, we discussed a woman who ended things with her bestie after years of hating how her boyfriend treated her.

She explained that, after years of hearing all the stories of his treatment and seeing her friend so hurt but constantly running back to him, she couldn’t take it anymore.

And so she distanced herself from the friend.

Now, while the exact details of this friend break up are unique, we’ve all felt the heartbreak of the ending of a friendship.

So we want to know: how do you get over a friendship breakup?

Unlike romantic breakups, there’s no rulebook for picking up the pieces of lost platonic love.

On the podcast, we felt like people just don’t understand the gravitas of breaking up with a friend.

Like, who do send memes to when you no longer have a bestie?

So tell us: what are your tips on dealing with a friendship breakup? Let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget to listen to the full discussion here!

