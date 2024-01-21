This Guy Was Asked An Awkward Question By His Girlfriend, And We Want To Know What You Think

Recently, we came across an unfortunate relationship situation in the form of a Reddit post titled: “I made my girlfriend cry for admitting that my best friend is more attractive than her.”
So, here’s what happened. The poster started by explaining that he’s been dating his girlfriend for almost a year, and also has a best friend, saying, “Recently, my girlfriend asked me if I think she's prettier/more attractive than my best friend. For context, my best friend is a successful fashion model/influencer."
"She looks like your typical model/influencer (tall, slender, clear skin) while my girlfriend is honestly short, quite chubby, and has a lot of acne,” he continued. Not the warmest description of a significant other, but it paints a picture I guess.