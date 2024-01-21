Skip To Content
    This Guy Was Asked An Awkward Question By His Girlfriend, And We Want To Know What You Think

    “I made my girlfriend cry for admitting that my best friend is more attractive than her.”

    Seasoned Sessions
    by Seasoned Sessions

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Recently, we came across an unfortunate relationship situation in the form of a Reddit post titled: “I made my girlfriend cry for admitting that my best friend is more attractive than her.”

    So, here’s what happened. The poster started by explaining that he’s been dating his girlfriend for almost a year, and also has a best friend, saying, “Recently, my girlfriend asked me if I think she's prettier/more attractive than my best friend. For context, my best friend is a successful fashion model/influencer."

    "She looks like your typical model/influencer (tall, slender, clear skin) while my girlfriend is honestly short, quite chubby, and has a lot of acne,” he continued. Not the warmest description of a significant other, but it paints a picture I guess.


    He went on to say that he loves his girlfriend for who she is, but seeing as his best friend gets paid for her looks, he said “yes, I believe my best friend is prettier/more attractive than her.”

    NBC

    This led to the girlfriend crying, and confusion from the poster, who went on to say, “I don't understand why she's acting that way. I mean, the answer was obvious, but it doesn't make me love her any less. I clearly chose to date her instead of other women. I accept her as a whole package.”

    The comments on the post were, unsurprisingly, unsupportive of the poster, with many people taking issue with the way he described his girlfriend.

    Reddit

    Others had suggestions as to how he could have answered...

    Reddit

    We discussed the post in a recent episode of Seasoned Sessions, and honestly, we were torn – there seems to be no right answer to a question like this.

    @seasonedbf

    I think we all need to see the best friend, where are the pics??? #seasoned #seasonedsessions #aita #relationship #dating

    ♬ original sound - Seasoned

    Check out the full discussion here, and listen to new episodes of Seasoned Sessions every Saturday.

