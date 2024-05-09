    This Guy Won’t Let His Daughter Introduce Her Black Boyfriend To Her Grandparents – We Want To Know What You Think

    "I may have no problem with Jamal, but they absolutely will. They might even go as far as to cut her off entirely."

    Seasoned Sessions
    by Seasoned Sessions

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
     

    Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

    Check it out!

    On the Seasoned Sessions podcast, we recently came across a tricky family situation on Reddit: AITA for telling my daughter she cannot introduce her African American boyfriend to her grandparents?

    The poster prefaced his question with the disclaimer that he himself has absolutely no problem with interracial relationships, and is happy with his daughter Anna’s boyfriend, Jamal.

    He says that while it’s not been an issue with him, “Anna is rather naive about the community she lives in.” And while Anna’s friends haven’t batted an eye, “more than a few tongues are wagging in the community and a few people have privately expressed their concern to me.”

    The CW

    He didn’t say where his family are based, but yikes.


    The poster’s parents are planning to say with the family, and this is where the issue arose. Anna told her parent she wanted to introduce Jamal to them, to which he refused.

    He explained that,  “I may have no problem with Jamal, but they absolutely will.” And that they “might even go as far as to cut her off entirely.”


    Anna was of course, extremely upset and implied that her dad – the poster – is racist.

    VH1

    Now, this post left us torn – on one hand, if dad is right about his parent’s views, he’s saving Jamal from an uncomfortable meeting, but shouldn’t Anna and Jamal be free to share their love with her family?

    @seasonedbf

    We’re not sure the boyfriend would want to meet them tbh #seasoned #seaonedsessions #podcast #aita #relationships

    ♬ original sound - Seasoned

    It’s a tricky one, so we want to know what you think.

    Listen to the complete discussion here:

    Spotify
    View this track on Spotify
    spotify:episode:7yS0AYs3j1guLcePhUwhP0
    Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

    Become a Community Contributor.
    promo

    Sign up to get started

    Learn more about Community