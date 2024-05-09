This Guy Won’t Let His Daughter Introduce Her Black Boyfriend To Her Grandparents – We Want To Know What You Think

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
On the Seasoned Sessions podcast, we recently came across a tricky family situation on Reddit: AITA for telling my daughter she cannot introduce her African American boyfriend to her grandparents?
The poster prefaced his question with the disclaimer that he himself has absolutely no problem with interracial relationships, and is happy with his daughter Anna’s boyfriend, Jamal.
He says that while it’s not been an issue with him, “Anna is rather naive about the community she lives in.” And while Anna’s friends haven’t batted an eye, “more than a few tongues are wagging in the community and a few people have privately expressed their concern to me.”
The poster’s parents are planning to say with the family, and this is where the issue arose. Anna told her parent she wanted to introduce Jamal to them, to which he refused.
He explained that, “I may have no problem with Jamal, but they absolutely will.” And that they “might even go as far as to cut her off entirely.”