A Channel 4 show tonight will break down the contents found in London's biggest ever fatberg.
1. Wet wipe.
2. Drugs bag.
3. Tampon Applicator.
4. Condom.
5. Cotton ear buds.
6. Plastic water bottle.
7. Sanitary towel wrapper.
8. Plastic cup.
9. And finally, a piece of the fatberg itself.
Fatberg Autopsy: Secrets of the Sewers will be on Channel 4 in the UK tonight at 9pm and then on All 4.
