Please Enjoy These Exceptionally Grim Images Of Items Found In London's Biggest Ever Fatberg

Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor

A Channel 4 show tonight will break down the contents found in London's biggest ever fatberg.

Fatbergs are formed from materials such as fats that we either chuck down the toilet or pour down the sink. Fatberg Autopsy, made in collaboration with Thames Water, will break down five-tonnes worth of a 750 metre long fatberg that was formed near London&#x27;s South Bank. In the show, scientists discover that nearly 90% of a fatberg sample were formed out of palmitic acid or oleic acids, which are commonly found in cooking oils or olive oil.They also found these delightful items that you shouldn&#x27;t look at during your lunch.
1. Wet wipe.

2. Drugs bag.

3. Tampon Applicator.

4. Condom.

5. Cotton ear buds.

6. Plastic water bottle.

7. Sanitary towel wrapper.

8. Plastic cup.

9. And finally, a piece of the fatberg itself.

The fatberg was so compact, it had to be dug out by hand. To break it down further for analysis, a saw needed to be used. In the show, one of the presenters, Rick Edwards, jokingly asked someone whose job it was to clear fatbergs, where his favourite one has been. He responded: "Knightsbridge. It was a higher class of fat. You get what you paid for this world. It was quality gear."

Fatberg Autopsy: Secrets of the Sewers will be on Channel 4 in the UK tonight at 9pm and then on All 4.

