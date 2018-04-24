Mark Johnson / C1 Natural Styles

Fatbergs are formed from materials such as fats that we either chuck down the toilet or pour down the sink. Fatberg Autopsy, made in collaboration with Thames Water, will break down five-tonnes worth of a 750 metre long fatberg that was formed near London's South Bank. In the show, scientists discover that nearly 90% of a fatberg sample were formed out of palmitic acid or oleic acids, which are commonly found in cooking oils or olive oil.

They also found these delightful items that you shouldn't look at during your lunch.