 back to top

A British TV Channel Is Celebrating 20 Years Of The Black Eyed Peas Hosted By "Their Friend" Joanna Lumley And People Have Questions

"This reads like a bot just threw words together."

Posted on
Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor

This morning the British channel ITV announced a primetime special celebrating 20 years of the Black Eyed Peas, hosted by "their friend" Joanna Lumley.

This raises many interesting questions that modern science can&#x27;t answer:a) Why is ITV celebrating 20 years of the Black Eyed Peas?b) Do we need to celebrate 20 years of the Black Eyed Peas?c) Why are Joanna Lumley and the members of the Black Eyed Peas friends?d) HOW did they become friends?
BBC

This raises many interesting questions that modern science can't answer:

a) Why is ITV celebrating 20 years of the Black Eyed Peas?

b) Do we need to celebrate 20 years of the Black Eyed Peas?

c) Why are Joanna Lumley and the members of the Black Eyed Peas friends?

d) HOW did they become friends?

When I got the news of this special I had to check several times that it wasn't an elaborate hoax.

Twitter: @scottygb

And I started to get responses like this.

But it is real. In a press statement published on the ITV website, Lumley said: &quot;I&#x27;m both a friend to and a big fan of the Black Eyed Peas. It&#x27;s very exciting to be part of this and I&#x27;m looking forward to it enormously.&quot;
Twitter: @scottygb

But it is real. In a press statement published on the ITV website, Lumley said: "I'm both a friend to and a big fan of the Black Eyed Peas. It's very exciting to be part of this and I'm looking forward to it enormously."

Still, it doesn't make it any less weird.

I beg your pardon https://t.co/d94eknfmRt
Mollie Goodfellow @hansmollman

I beg your pardon https://t.co/d94eknfmRt

Reply Retweet Favorite
Right, so ITV are actually making a '20 years of the Black Eyed Peas' special, presented by Joanna Lumley? I swear they're scouring Charlie Brooker's old TVGoHome listings for ideas now, and turning them into actual shows.
Simon Price @simon_price01

Right, so ITV are actually making a '20 years of the Black Eyed Peas' special, presented by Joanna Lumley? I swear they're scouring Charlie Brooker's old TVGoHome listings for ideas now, and turning them into actual shows.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The head of ITV after being asked why the fuck she's greenlit a one-hour Black Eyed Peas special, hosted by Joanna Lumley. https://t.co/Aw0U2pfdzg
Graham Meltan Law☀ @itsa_me_gameboy

The head of ITV after being asked why the fuck she's greenlit a one-hour Black Eyed Peas special, hosted by Joanna Lumley. https://t.co/Aw0U2pfdzg

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people said the show sounded like someone had pulled some names out of a hat.

This reads like a bot just threw words together https://t.co/qz3HJM0YV0
Nooruddean @BeardedGenius

This reads like a bot just threw words together https://t.co/qz3HJM0YV0

Reply Retweet Favorite
Just when you thought Kanye at the White House was peak weirdness.... https://t.co/4HL1buQqLO
Nihal Arthanayake @TherealNihal

Just when you thought Kanye at the White House was peak weirdness.... https://t.co/4HL1buQqLO

Reply Retweet Favorite
There's the simulation acting up again https://t.co/8CrhOKzEPb
Chris McQueer @ChrisMcQueer_

There's the simulation acting up again https://t.co/8CrhOKzEPb

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people started to comment on how Partridge it sounded.

Only way this makes any sense is when you read it in Alan Partridge's voice https://t.co/k9WARK1XrK
tom jamieson @jamiesont

Only way this makes any sense is when you read it in Alan Partridge's voice https://t.co/k9WARK1XrK

Reply Retweet Favorite
TV special celebrating 20 years of The Black Eyed Peas... hosted by Joanna Lumley.
Alan's Dictaphone @PartridgeIdeas

TV special celebrating 20 years of The Black Eyed Peas... hosted by Joanna Lumley.

Reply Retweet Favorite

So here's the backstory. It appears that Will.i.am and Lumley are actually friends. In 2014 the BBC broadcast a documentary where Lumley hung out with him in Los Angeles for four days.

Tbc / BBC/Rain Media Entertainment Ltd/

I have now watched this documentary and there is a sequence where Will.i.am plays the drums while Lumley just stands nearby, smiling at him.

Directly afterwards, Lumley has to stand in the hallway because Will.i.am has a meeting about a new product and he doesn&#x27;t want the camera crew to see.
BBC

Directly afterwards, Lumley has to stand in the hallway because Will.i.am has a meeting about a new product and he doesn't want the camera crew to see.

And there are some revelations, such as the fact that Will.i.am can't swim, so he has a pool in his garden that is only several feet long.

BBC

As well as eating dinner with his family, they both go driving round his neighbourhood, looking like this.

BBC

And in one sequence Will.i.am gives her a tour of a business he runs and he shows her a Japanese toilet.

Lumley is alarmed but pleased.
BBC

Lumley is alarmed but pleased.

AND then he records a song, called "Joanna".

The song goes: “I’m in the house, with Joanna Anna. I’m in the house with Joanna Anna.”
BBC

The song goes: “I’m in the house, with Joanna Anna. I’m in the house with Joanna Anna.”

"We spent four hours in there," Lumley tells viewers. "And like a patchwork quilt being made, the privilege of watching Will gradually putting the piece together, the way he does it."

&quot;I was there.&quot;
BBC

"I was there."

The more you know.

ITV bosses hiring Joanna Lumley to host a Black Eyed Peas doc
Hannah J Davies @hannahjdavies

ITV bosses hiring Joanna Lumley to host a Black Eyed Peas doc

Reply Retweet Favorite

Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Scott Bryan at scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App