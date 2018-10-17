A British TV Channel Is Celebrating 20 Years Of The Black Eyed Peas Hosted By "Their Friend" Joanna Lumley And People Have Questions

This morning the British channel ITV announced a primetime special celebrating 20 years of the Black Eyed Peas, hosted by "their friend" Joanna Lumley.
When I got the news of this special I had to check several times that it wasn't an elaborate hoax.
And I started to get responses like this.
Still, it doesn't make it any less weird.
Many people said the show sounded like someone had pulled some names out of a hat.
A lot of people started to comment on how Partridge it sounded.
So here's the backstory. It appears that Will.i.am and Lumley are actually friends. In 2014 the BBC broadcast a documentary where Lumley hung out with him in Los Angeles for four days.
I have now watched this documentary and there is a sequence where Will.i.am plays the drums while Lumley just stands nearby, smiling at him.
And there are some revelations, such as the fact that Will.i.am can't swim, so he has a pool in his garden that is only several feet long.
As well as eating dinner with his family, they both go driving round his neighbourhood, looking like this.
And in one sequence Will.i.am gives her a tour of a business he runs and he shows her a Japanese toilet.
AND then he records a song, called "Joanna".
"We spent four hours in there," Lumley tells viewers. "And like a patchwork quilt being made, the privilege of watching Will gradually putting the piece together, the way he does it."
The more you know.
Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Scott Bryan at scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.