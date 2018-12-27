 back to top

It Looks Like A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure "Black Mirror" Episode Is Out Tomorrow

A cryptic trailer was dropped this morning, featuring the words "You are not in control." Here's everything we know so far.

The next Black Mirror will be out on Friday, Dec. 28, and Netflix has just released the trailer.

While there is still no confirmation by Netflix, it looks like this may be the highly speculated choose-your-own-adventure episode, which means that you at home will be able to choose what happens next.

So what do we know so far? In October, Bloomberg reported that Netflix and Charlie Brooker were experimenting with such an episode, which would be out by the end of 2018.

Netflix

When Mashable reached out to Netflix to confirm Bloomberg's report, they received this back from them: "Thanks for reaching out! You have the ability to choose your own response from Netflix: This or this," with one of the links being the following GIF from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Netflix

When asked about what is in store for the next season, Brooker told the Hollywood Reporter: "We try to do things that are  markedly different  from what we've  done before, so I  think hopefully we've got that."

Now you might wonder how a choose-your-own-adventure episode would work. Well, it is possible. Puss in Books, a Netflix interactive episode, already has this sort of format.

Netflix

Now last week, this mysterious thumbnail appeared on Netflix when you searched for the word "Bandersnatch."

Netflix

There had been expectations of a full season this year, but the thumbnail just promises a "Netflix film" lasting 90 minutes.

Then fans started to dissect what "Bandersnatch" could mean, with viewers spotting this.

Turns out there was an ill-fated game named ‘Bandersnatch’ developed by a UK studio back in 1984, which is the year ‘Bandersnatch’ the Black Mirror episode takes place (we know this because a set photo shows Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ at #1 on the charts in a record store).

The trailer confirms that it is based on the adventure game.

Now, the trailer is out, there are more clues. Here's the YouTube description: "In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge. Welcome back."

It lends itself to the choose-your-own-adventure concept.

It has also been described in the trailer as a "Black Mirror Event," not a film or an episode.

Netflix

There are a lot of references about changing your past, present, and future within the trailer too.

Netflix

And then there's these words to the lead-in at the end of the trailer: "You're not in control."

Netflix

Additionally if you like Easter eggs, in the trailer there's a reference to the episode White Bear from the VHS tape.

Netflix

There's also a nod to "Metalhead" in the background here.

If you spot anything else, tell us in the comments!

The Black Mirror event will likely be out at 12am PT / 8am GMT on Friday, Dec. 28.

Netflix declined to comment to BuzzFeed News on these reports.

