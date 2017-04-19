Zara has pulled a denim skirt from sale after a Twitter storm erupted over the use of a frog as part of the design.
It began when a woman from Chicago tweeted a screenshot of the skirt, which she said looked like Pepe - the frog meme that has been associated with the alt-right, nazism, and racism.
BuzzFeed News contacted Zara but the company had not responded at the time of writing.
However, the skirt appears to have now been pulled from the site.
There is no suggestion that the resemblance was deliberate. Nonetheless, some people have been roasting the brand for the design.
Not everybody thinks the design looks like Pepe.
Some people think it looks like Old Man Jenkins, a character from the cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.
This is not the first time people have interpreted a Zara design as having connotations with negative symbols.
The brand has found itself in hot water on two other occasions. In 2014, the company apologised for a teeshirt design that some consumers said looked similar to the uniform Jews were forced to wear during the holocaust.
And In 2007 it also pulled a handbag with a symbol on it that one shopper said was similar to a swastika. The retailer said it would never have stocked the bag, from an external supplier, had it spotted that part of the design.
BuzzFeed News has contacted Zara for comment.
Sara Spary is a consumer business correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Sara Spary at sara.spary@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.