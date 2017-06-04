Survivors Of The London Bridge Terror Attack Recover From Brutal Injuries

Dozens of people were injured when three terrorists began attacking people with knives in London Bridge.

At 9.58 pm Saturday, a van careened down London Bridge, hitting pedestrians before three men jumped out and went on a stabbing spree, officials said. By the time police officers shot the attackers dead, seven people had been fatally wounded and nearly 50 more had been injured, many of them seriously. Many of their identities remained unknown over the weekend, but some were reported to have been from France, Australia, Spain, Germany, and New Zealand. Here's what we know so far about the survivors.

Four police officers were among those wounded. One officer from the British Transport Police was seriously injured and suffered face, head, and leg wounds after reportedly confronting an attacker armed only with a baton. The unnamed officer, who has only been working with the force for two years, was on duty outside London Bridge station.



"Having visited the officer in hospital shortly after he was admitted for treatment, I was able to hear his account of what happened last night," said BTP chief constable Paul Crowther. “It became clear that he showed enormous courage in the face of danger, as did many others who were at the scene and rushed to help.” Crowther added: “For an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud.” Another officer, from the Metropolitan Police, was off-duty when he sustained injuries after rugby tackling one of the terrorists, the BBC reported.



Both officers are in stable condition. British national Daniel O'Neill, 23, was stabbed "from his belly round to his back".

"He's got a 7 inch scar going from his belly round to his back" - Mum of son stabbed in #LondonAttacks… https://t.co/wJtZfYes5g

The mother of 23-year-old Daniel O'Neill told the BBC of how he was attacked by one of the knife-wielding attackers.



"He just stepped outside the bar for a second, and a man ran up to him and said, 'This is my family, this is for Islam,' and stuck a knife straight in him — he's got a 7-inch scar from his belly round to his back."



O'Neill is in hospital, she told the BBC, and was able to talk to her.



Asked about her son's condition, she said: "We are not sure yet, the ultrasounds were good, but he is still quite sick so we can't rule out any kidney damage."

Australian Candice Hedge, 31, from Brisbane, was "stabbed in the neck".

Hedge, who has been living in London for a year, is recovering at St Thomas Hospital following emergency surgery for a knife wound to her neck, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. She was at a bar restaurant in Borough Market with her boyfriend when she was stabbed in the neck, the paper reported. She later wrote on Facebook that she was "in the clear." "I’m doing OK. Still in hospital, but all in the clear. I really can’t talk. The f----- stabbed me in the neck. Don’t worry too much. I love you all,” the paper reported. Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed on Sunday that he was aware of two reports of Australian nationals being injured in the attack. New Zealander Oliver Dowling, 32, was stabbed in the face, neck, and stomach.

Oliver Dowling, from Christchurch, was attacked on Saturday night according to media reports.



According to the New Zealand Herald, attackers missed his vital organs and he was recovering after a four-hour surgery.



Dowling's sister, Freddy, posted on Facebook to confirm that her brother had been injured.

"Doctors are very happy with how he's come out the other side. A massive thank to the University of London Hospital for their tireless efforts in helping my brother out!!" she wrote.



Oliver Dowling's girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, also suffered unknown injuries in the attack and was reported to be undergoing treatment at a hospital.



British journalist Geoff Ho was stabbed in the throat during the knife attack.



Geoff Ho, the business editor of the Sunday Express newspaper, was videoed clutching his throat as he left a pub on Sunday.



According to the paper, he was stabbed in the throat after intervening to protect a bouncer who was under attack. Ho, who was reported to be well enough to sit up in the hospital, posted a message on Facebook saying he wasn't sure whether it was "stupid or noble" to intervene. "Don't know whether it was stupid or noble to jump in and break up the fight outside the Southwark Tavern, but two a***s trying to do over the lone bouncer on the door isn't happening on my watch," he wrote. This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

