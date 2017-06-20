Starbucks Will Hire 2,500 Refugees To Work In Its European Coffee Shops Despite Backlash

Starbucks will hire 2,500 refugees to work in its stores across Europe within five years, despite a US backlash over the plans , the coffee chain has confirmed. It said on Tuesday it would aim to recruit 2,500 refugees to work in eight European countries, of which the UK is the largest market. It will work with NGOs including the Refugee Council and the International Rescue Committee to deliver the jobs and has not given a breakdown per country, which will also include France, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Germany and the Netherlands. The move is part of a plan to recruit 10,000 worldwide - a small percentage of its more than 250,000 employees worldwide . It also announced today that 1,000 of these will be in Canada. The worldwide pledge was first announced in January and caused a backlash from some consumers in the US who called for a boycott using the hashtag #BoycottStarbucks.

Some people also claimed that refugees were in fact terrorists in disguise.

Some Trump supporters also used the hashtag #AmericaFirst in anger that the company would be offering roles to people "who don't belong here" rather than "American students [who] need a part time job."

In the UK, Starbucks will likely be facing into prospect of potentially having a smaller pool of baristas after Brexit, in common with other chains.



The coffee retail sector relies heavily on migrant labour from Europe, a recent study by research firm Allegra Insights claimed.



Jeffrey Young, managing director at the firm, warned that because coffee chains in the UK rely heavily on foreign workers, Brexit could have a potentially "catastrophic" impact on the coffee industry if it leads to the loss of EU workers.



"It's a critical issue for the sector," he told BuzzFeed News. "We need 40,000 baristas by 2025, it's very concerning for the industry."



In March, Pret a Manger told a committee of MPs that just 1 in 50 applicants for jobs at the chain were British. Andrea Wareham, the company's HR director, said there was a challenge in "attracting" British workers to its jobs, and that 65% of its staff were from a range of 110 countries outside the UK.

She said she would not be able to fill all vacancies with British workers currently, as there would not be enough applicants.

Starbucks blamed Brexit for a slowdown in profits and sales in the year to October 2016, which it said had contributed to "weakening consumer confidence."

