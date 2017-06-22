Private Tower Block Owners Won't Be Forced To Test For Flammable Cladding

Private sector owners of high-rise buildings will not be forced to test for cladding similar to that used in Grenfell Tower, the Department for Communities and Local Government has confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

While councils across the country are testing social housing tower blocks for the type of combustible material that is believed to have contributed to the speed of the Grenfell blaze spread, testing in the private sector will be on a "voluntary" basis.

In the House of Commons on Thursday, Theresa May said she had instructed local councils to conduct urgent tests "as a precaution", and some had already found flammable material. Downing St later said that this involved three buildings so far, while around 600 have been identified as potentially having the cladding.

The prime minister told MPs hat private landlords also had a "legal obligation to provide safe buildings. And if they cannot do that, we expect alternative accommodation to be provided. We cannot and will not expect people to live in unsafe homes." She "encouraged" them to do the same.

This prompted some reaction on twitter, with people questioning why private landlords would not be required to test for potentially flammable cladding.