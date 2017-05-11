Marmite And Pot Noodle Just Got More Expensive At Tesco

Marmite just got more expensive at Tesco - despite the supermarket having previously resisted calls from Unilever, which owns the brand, to increase the price of the spread in October. The price of a 250g jar has been hiked to £2.50 from £2.35, and the cost of a 125g jar has increased from £1.65 to £1.70, BuzzFeed News has also established that the price of other brands by Unilever have also increased in recent months. Pot Noodle 114g has risen from £1.25 to £1.32; Hellman's mayonnaise 800g has become 1p more expensive at £3 a jar; and Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant is 50p more expensive now than it was a year ago, the most recent date BuzzFeed News has established prices for. PG Tips, another Unilever brand, appeared to be at the same price as this time last year, however, at £4.69 for 160 teabags.

In October, Unilever brands were pulled from shelves after Unilever reportedly attempted to increase its wholesale prices, saying it faces higher costs due to the recent fall in sterling following Britain's vote to leave the EU.



Tesco resisted, leading to a temporary supply shortage, while other supermarkets including Morrisons, increased prices.

Neither Tesco nor Unilever responded to direct questions about the price increases, or whether Tesco had "u-turned" on its previous decision not to raise prices, or when any price rises came into effect. It is therefore not clear if they are directly related to the dispute.



A Tesco spokesperson said: "We're continually working to mitigate any cost increases and keep prices as low as possible for our customers.



"A typical basket of foods at Tesco is still 6% cheaper than it was two years ago – that’s one of the reasons why more people are shopping at Tesco.”

Unilever had not responded at the time of writing.