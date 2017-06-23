Hotpoint Is Asking People Who Own The Same Fridge Freezer Model Linked To The Grenfell Blaze To Get In Touch

Hotpoint, the brand that makes fridges, freezers, and tumble driers is urging customers to contact the firm after investigators confirmed that one of its products was linked to the Grenfell tower fire.

Downing Street confirmed on Friday that experts are urgently testing the Hotpoint fridge-freezer model.



“The government has ordered an immediate examination of this unit by technical experts to establish the cause of the incident. This is a product which was manufactured between ’06 and ‘09 and has not been subject to product recalls.



"This testing will establish whether further action is required,” a spokesperson for the government said.



The model, FF175BP, does not feature on Hotpoint's website on its "safety notices" page.



The company said in a statement it was "working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations".

"Under these circumstances," it added, "we are unable to speculate on further details at this time."



The statement continued: "Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy. We offer our most profound condolences to the victims, those who have lost loved-ones, homes, and possessions, and to their friends and families.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, including the emergency services who risked their lives to extinguish the blaze and rescue those in the building."



The company has asked customers who own that model – and also FF175BG – to ring the company on 0800 316 3826. Its customer service team has begun tweeting the message to concerned consumers.