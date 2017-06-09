Sections

Mars Has Recalled Some Chocolate Bars Because They May Contain Salmonella

The company has issued a voluntary recall of some products and is warning consumers not to eat them as a "precaution."

Posted on
Sara Spary
Sara Spary
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Mars

Mars is warning people who may have bought a raft of its chocolate brands not to eat them, after it found the potential presence of salmonella in some ingredients used to make the chocolate.

The chocolate giant said consumers who bought Galaxy Milk, Galaxy Counters, Maltesers Teasers, and Galaxy Minstrels from the "sweet nights in" promotion in the UK and Ireland should not to eat them but should keep the packet and call customer services.

Mars

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause symptoms that include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps and in some rare instances it can be fatal.

The company told BuzzFeed News in a statement it had had no related complaints and had voluntarily issued the recall after routine testing.

The full list of affected products, with the batch codes, has been issued by the Food Standards Agency's FSA and can be seen below.


FSA

Sara Spary is a consumer business correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Sara Spary at sara.spary@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

