Tim Hortons, Canada's biggest coffee chain, is opening its first UK store in Glasgow next month ahead of a roll-out across the country.

The chain, which is the market-leading coffee brand in Canada, sells a range of drinks and savoury foods but is most famed for tiny doughnut bites called Timbits and a coffee called "Double-Double", which has two servings of sugar and two servings of cream.



The company, which first announced its intention to open stores in the UK last year, told BuzzFeed News the rollout would be "nationwide", though remained tight-lipped on how many stores would open and where.



"It's unbelievable the size of the brand in Canada," the chief marketing director, Neil Littler told BuzzFeed News. "There's 4,500 in Canada alone with a population of [35 million] so it literally is on every street corner.



"We're focused on opening the first store in Glasgow early to mid-May and then once that's open we're looking to see where's next - but we are planning nationwide expansion and are in this for the long-term."

