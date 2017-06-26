Author Philip Pullman has offered to name a character in his next book, the second part of The Book Of Dust , after a teenager who died in the Grenfell Tower blaze. The author – most famous for his epic trilogy of fantasy novels His Dark Materials – auctioned off "the right to name a character in the second part of The Book of Dus t" to raise funds for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in west London, which is thought to have killed at least 79 people earlier this month. He said: "the right to name a character doesn’t guarantee that he or she will be good, bad, beautiful or otherwise, but it will be a speaking role with a part to play in the plot." Pullman made the offer as part of ' Authors for Grenfell Tower' , an online auction raising money for the British Red Cross London Fire Relief Fund . Teacher James Clements bid £1,500 for the opportunity to name the character in tribute to 15-year-old Nur Huda el-Wahabi, a 15-year-old former pupil of his who died in the blaze.

He put the pledge up on Sunday night, and called for people to support his bid. He said it would be "pretty cool name for a character," and that it would let her name "live on."

Many others have supported his bid, pledging hundreds of pounds towards it.



Organisers told BuzzFeed News it has raised £18,350 – the most of any lot in the auction. Donations close at 8pm on Tuesday, with £65,000 already raised in total.



In a statement, the teacher said he had moved away from the area, and no longer taught at a local school, but added that "after ten years working there, the community is very special to me."

"I thought the possibility of Nur Huda having a character named after her might be a nice way of remembering her," he said. "The prize is amazing, so I didn’t expect for a moment that my bid would be anywhere near winning."

There are 650 items on auction as part of the charity move, including Claridges afternoon tea and a book reading with David Walliams, which had raised a top bid of £10,000, and lunch and advice with the CEO of UK’s largest literary agency.

