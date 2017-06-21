Today's Queen's Speech announced that government would establish a new independent "public advocate" to act for families bereaved by public disasters.

Today's Queen's Speech announced the government will launch a public inquiry into the Grenfell tower fire and establish a new advocate for people who have lost loved ones in public tragedies.



The Queen set out that a full public inquiry into the disaster, in which 79 people have been confirmed dead or are missing, presumed dead, would be launched to "ascertain the causes and ensure the appropriate lessons are learnt". She also confirmed that government would take "measures to introduce an independent public advocate, who will act for bereaved families after a public disaster and support them at public inquests".



Plans for an advocate were first introduced in the Conservative manifesto, which set out that a body would be established to "ensure that the pain and suffering of the Hillsborough families over the last 20 years is not repeated".





The cause of the "unprecedented" fire, at the tower block in north Kensington, London, on Wednesday 14 June, is not clear.

Theresa May first announced a public inquiry into the fire on Thursday, adding that "people deserve answers". The Queen's Speech, which is the formal opening of parliament, confirms that the inquiry will go ahead, but no other details have been confirmed.

The government has been pressed by opposition, including Sadiq Khan, to ensure that an interim report is published as soon as possible this summer. There are 10 survivors of the fire still receiving treatment across four London hospitals, figures released by NHS England show. Of those 10, six remain in critical care.

Sara Spary is a consumer business correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Sara Spary at sara.spary@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.