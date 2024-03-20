This Easy-To-Find Supplement May Play A Role In Helping To Prevent Dementia, According To Experts — Here's Why

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, 98% of people could improve how they look after their brain health and a study released this week has found that a simple supplement could be beneficial in preventing the onset of dementia thanks to brain-health properties.

In a study published in the journal Nature, researchers found that a dietary supplement improved function in people over 60 when taken over the course of just 12 weeks.

The supplement consisted of two inexpensive and readily available sources of plant fiber: inulin and fructooligosaccharide (FOS). These substances are considered prebiotics, foods that nourish the “good” bacteria that live in the human gut.

These bacteria and other microbes are collectively known as the ‘gut microbiome’ and have been previously found to be linked to cognitive health diseases like Alzheimer’s. With this in mind, the researchers were looking to see if taking a prebiotic supplement could help support better brain function in older people.

The impact of fiber supplements on cognitive performance