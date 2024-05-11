Experts Reveal The Foods And Drinks That Cause Congestion, And Now I Think It's About Time I Changed My Diet

You know that feeling you get when you’re stuffy, that your sinuses ache and you feel like you can’t breathe? Whether you’re fighting a cold, dealing with allergies or breathing in air pollution, there are many reasons your nose may get clogged up.

So why does this happen? You may be surprised to learn that food and drink can play a part in this.

When something (like an infection or allergens) irritates the lining of your nasal passages, it causes inflammation and swelling, and your body produces more mucus to try to clear it out.

“When mucus gets trapped, it gets thicker and stickier. … That mucus is then going to just sit there and become like a spa for bacteria,” explained Dr. Sam Huh, assistant professor of the department of Otolaryngology at Mount Sinai. “In order to avoid congestion and sinusitis, you want a good flow of mucus, good airflow and a good immune system.”

There are foods and drinks that may aggravate nasal congestion because they affect the buildup and flow of mucus and your immune system. We talked to experts about which of these edible ingredients could be making you more stuffed up — and which could actually provide some relief.

Food And Drinks That May Aggravate Congestion

Dairy Products