Keeping Your Humidifier Clean Is More Important Than You Think — Here's How To Do It, And What Might Happen If You Don't

Humidifiers can be beneficial for your health, especially when you’re sick or dealing with dryness in your home. But if you don’t regularly maintain them, they can cause more harm than good.

“If you don’t properly clean out your humidifier, it essentially turns into a gigantic petri dish, which isn’t great for air quality,” said Michael Rubino, a mold and air quality expert and founder of HomeCleanse. “What ends up happening is every time we breathe, which we breathe 20,000 times a day, roughly, we’re going to be inhaling these particles into our bodies.”

We talked to experts about the health repercussions of not cleaning your humidifier and expert-backed tips for properly disinfecting it.

What are the benefits of having a humidifier in your home?