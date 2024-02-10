42 Products Whose Designers Are Truly The Visionaries Of Our Time

FYI — the photos above are just an example. You receive different books than what are shown in the product photos. You can opt to pay extra for a different length and a specific color scheme. If you'd like for them to send you a preview before they ship it, be sure to select "YES, preview books" on the order page and enable Amazon notifications.

Covogoods is a woman-owned small business based in Utah that sells storage products made out of upcycled books!



Promising review: "This is perfect for hiding our router and accessories in our bookcase. Love it!" —supergirl



Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade starting at $29.