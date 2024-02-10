42 Products Whose Designers Are Truly The Visionaries Of Our Time

1. A set of books that's actually not at all a set of books, but a storage box you can use to hide messy tangles of wires or keep things like important documents, electronics, or jewelry out of sight.
FYI — the photos above are just an example. You receive different books than what are shown in the product photos. You can opt to pay extra for a different length and a specific color scheme. If you'd like for them to send you a preview before they ship it, be sure to select "YES, preview books" on the order page and enable Amazon notifications.
Covogoods is a woman-owned small business based in Utah that sells storage products made out of upcycled books!
Promising review: "This is perfect for hiding our router and accessories in our bookcase. Love it!" —supergirl
2. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use to restore so many things (both indoors and outdoors) back to practically new condition. It's so good, you may just be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own.
It shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. An oil solidifier powder that works like this: Simply sprinkle it over hot oil (do it dramatically like you're a fairy godmother and it's magic dust), let it solidify, and then safely get rid of the now hardened leftover oil in the pot/pan.
Plus!!!! This product is made from 100% plant-derived fats, so you'll feel good about it!
Promising review: "Honestly I didn’t know if this would work. Waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." —Emma
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
4. A gorgeous wooden coffee table featuring a lift-top perfect for ensuring that you are face-level on the couch with your laptop or a plate of food. Plus, you can hide stuff inside, but we can keep that our little secret if you'd like.
Promising review: "I absolutely love everything about this table. It so perfectly fits in the little corner of my room that I have designed for my quiet space. I love the vintage look it has. It’s very easy to lift and use as a desk (which I do quite often). The storage area inside the lift is very spacious. It’s actually more space than I expected. And I’ve used the side shelves for more decorative things. It’s a small coffee table, but it is exactly what I was looking for." —Lyteyz
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in five finishes and two sizes).
5. A velvet ottoman that's super cute, but don't let its adorable looks fool you, it's more than just a pretty piece of decor. You can use this handy baby for storage, as a side table, as an additional seat for guests who come to visit, as a footrest, and you can use the top as a laptop or food tray.
My colleague Emma Lord owns this lovely ottoman! Here's what she has to say about it:
"I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five colors and two sizes).
6. An E.l.f. primer with a cult following to help reduce the appearance of pores AND assist in seamless makeup application. It's a win-win.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord swears by it:
"LOL, allow me to be the one to shout to GRAB THIS WHILE YOU CAN. Every time I've run out of it I've gotten mad at myself because, thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Now is finally our chance!"
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in three other styles).
7. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting. The biodegradable packet cleans sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas.
They come in pre-measured drop-in packets and are recommended to use about once a week!
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS
Get four packets from Amazon for $3.78.
8. A split decision pie pan to prevent you from having to choose between two yummy pie recipes, since now you can make BOTH! Or if you just want one pie recipe, but know that making a whole pie will eventually go to waste, you can just make half of it!
The pan is made of heavy weight aluminized steel which allows for strong heat conduction and even baking. It also features non-stick coating for easy release. It's safe in temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "I love cherry and he loves apple, but to make two pies would be such a waste since it's just the two of us at home, and buying store-bought pie just isn't the same. This was the perfect solution. I LOVE IT!" —Sherry S.
Get it from Amazon for $16.80.
9. Wad-Free, a truly wonderful creation that'll stop bed sheets from getting all tangled and twisted in the washer and dryer. In turn, this will help ensure that your sheets, and the other items that frequently get caught in them, come out cleaner. I don't know about you, but I'm all too familiar with finding a soaking wet sock or shirt caught in the crevices of my bed sheets and having to put them back in the dryer and it's SO.VERY.ANNOYING!
If you watch Shark Tank, then this product may look familiar to you! Kevin and Lori both made offers, but the founder picked Mr. Wonderful. These are reusable and BPA-free!
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz!
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work — well, I can absolutely confirm this does! I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, but they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
10. And while we're on the subject of ways to make doing your laundry easier and more efficient — a Sock Dock because if you're anything like me, then you probably also have a very hungry washer/dryer that makes a meal out of your socks. Somehow, one sock always seems to go missing every time I do laundry! This handy tool will hold onto your socks, so you no longer have an excuse to wear mismatching socks and calling it a "trend."
Promising review: "This product is genius! I LOVE it!! Seriously, I hate putting my sock matches together, and as a wearer of colorful ones, it’s kind of important that I pair them up after the wash! Now I don’t have to! I would totally recommend this to anyone who hates playing the match game, or anyone who loses socks in the washing machine or dryer vortex!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
11. A Hydro Flask car cup holder adapter my fellow Flask owners will want to add to their cart ASAP. That insulated bottle can do it all — it can keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, but it can't fit into your car's cup holder!!! Well, thanks to this genius product, now it can.
Wine and Whiskey Co is a small business based in Texas that sells phone cases, clothing, and car accessories.
Promising review: "I had to remove the foam wrap that was on it for it to fit in my cup holder, but now it works perfectly. No more having my water bottle in the seat next to me, rolling on the floor, or spilling 'cause I forgot to close it! Yay!" —sprocketnellie
Get it from Wine and Whiskey Co on Etsy for $12.99.
12. A set of gel toe caps for protecting toes with corns, blisters, ingrown toenails, and more. They're latex-free and washable so you can keep on reusing 'em and they'll help prevent further irritation from socks/shoes rubbing against your skin.
Promising review: "I cannot live without these for 12-hour hospital shifts. This is an unbelievable product! I work 12-hour shifts in the hospital and need protection for the corn on my left big toe. I purchased the size large and it fit well. Underneath my socks and athletic shoes I completely forgot I was wearing it — bonus! The silicone is very soft and flexible and cleans easily. The product is priced well for the quality and quantity that is provided. Would absolutely recommend this since it's held up quite well for the 17 hours I often have it on (from the time I wake up until I'm back from my shift). Cleans and dries easily and has maintained its shape." —LJ
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).