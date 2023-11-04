Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    26 Kitchen Products From TikTok That Are ~Actually~ Worth The Hype

    Brb, racing to make all the fall soups with the most ~aesthetic~ blender ever.

    Samantha Wieder
    by Samantha Wieder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. cutlery drawer organizer to help consolidate all of your forks, knives, and spoons into one fabulous little space-saving tool.

    reviewer photo showing the silverware organizer along with several other kitchen utensils in the drawer
    www.amazon.com

    Check out the cutlery organizer on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over facedown in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro

    Get it on Amazon for $11.92.

    2. A compact pasta maker because why wouldn't you want to enjoy a bowl of the most fresh pasta you've ever tasted with an appliance that is super simple to use?! 

    GIF of reviewer slicing pasta that's being extruded through the pasta maker
    reviewer photo of two plates of homemade spaghetti with a tomato meat sauce
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It comes with shaping discs for spaghetti, fettuccine, penne, pappardelle, tagliatelle, angel hair, and lasagna. Plus, there's an included recipe book for meal inspiration. 

    Check out the pasta maker on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I was just as skeptical as you are. I, too, have been doing the old school — make the dough, roll it out, run it through a pasta machine, etc. — method. It's a production, all for AMAZING pasta. With this, you put the ingredients in, push a button, and watch for AMAZING pasta to be extruded. I had hoped I'd be able to multitask a bit more, but it extrudes so fast there isn't much time for other tasks between cutting it. But I think that seems reasonable. The other thing to consider is that you have to be VERY exact with the measurements of the ingredients. I've found weighing them works best. The recipes in the included book work great. Don't use other pasta recipes not developed for this machine unless you are up for some experimentation. The dough will be drier than the traditional method and has to be to feed through the auger and extrude properly. So it also does take a bit longer to cook than traditional fresh pasta, but when it's done it's that same amazing taste and texture!" —Conversio

    Get it from Amazon for $169.71+ (available in two colors).

    3. A lawn countertop drying rack that'll not only give you a handy spot to place things like baby bottles, water bottles, and dishes, but is gonna look great in your kitchen!

    Bottles and pacifiers drying on the plastic grass rack and tree
    www.amazon.com

    Check out the drying rack on TikTok!

    Promising review: "Newborn twins are a mess. They took over our house within moments of coming through the door. For this type A mama, it was a horrifying side effect of the two most precious things in the world. A friend gave us one lawn at our shower, and we promptly hopped on Amazon and bought a second to manage the sheer volume. The lawn and the accessories are a convenient and cute way to keep your bottles and pump parts organized. There is ample space in one for one baby's needs." —Lacey

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).

    4. A genius sandwich bread dispenser reviewers say helps keep loaves of sandwich bread fresher longer (think: weeks) because it's time we finally put an end to that annoying moment of discovering green spots a few days after grocery shopping and having to throw away half the loaf. 

    A reviewer using the rectangular bread dispenser to pull out a fresh loaf
    An image of the rectangular bread holder with a loaf inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Buddeez is a family-owned small biz based in Missouri that sells home goods!

    Check out the bread dispenser on TikTok!

    Promising review: "After 14 years of my kids not sealing the bread back up, we have finally found a solution to bread going stale before being used up! Not only do these prevent waste, they allow me to stand the loaves on end, saving valuable counter space! It's a win-win." —Katherine Anthony

    Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in two colors). 

    5. A digital thermometer for an easy way to find out if that chicken you're preparing is as ready as it looks or could use a little extra time. 

    reviewer using the thermometer on a piece of meat on the grill
    Amazon

    Check out the digital food thermometer on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I have gone through different brands and this one is by far my favorite! I love that it has a magnet so I can store it on my fridge or on my grill. It automatically turns on and off when you slide out the metal piece." —Courtney Kuhagen

    Get it from Amazon for $16.19+ (available in three colors).

    6. rapid egg cooker that'll prepare your favorite style EGGtra quick — hard-/medium-/soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, omelet — breakfast for every meal, anyone?

    photo of rapid egg cooker in black
    hard boiled eggs made using the cooker
    Samantha Wieder / BuzzFeed

    Check out the rapid egg cooker on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I love hard-boiled eggs for protein, especially when I’m on the go as a student/worker but it’s hard to wait for the water to boil then put In the eggs and get ready all at the same time. This cooker is amazing!! Saves me time, it’s quick and I don’t have to watch it while it cooks — I can go get ready and then I hear a loud buzzer notifying me when the eggs are done! (The buzzer is really loud; sounds like a basketball game buzzer.) I was surprised how fast the eggs cooked." —Megan

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in eight colors).

    7. Silicone oven rack shields because nothing ruins the mac ’n’ cheese dinner you were so excited for all week like accidentally burning yourself because your skin got a little too close to the oven rack edge while taking out your casserole dish. 

    a reviewer photo of an open oven with red guard installed on the racks
    www.amazon.com

    Check out the oven rack shields on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I first saw these mentioned by someone on TikTok and immediately put them on my Christmas list. One of my favorite gifts I received! Very helpful to ease my fear of burning myself on the oven racks." —Amanda B

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.89+ (available in three colors). 

    8. A fan-favorite blender so you can whip up all the yummy smoothies, milkshakes, soups, or anything else your heart desires in a pinch. Plus, it's just about the most ~aesthetic~ blender ever. 

    the blender in white on a counter
    model using the blender
    Goodful

    Check out the blender on TikTok!

    Promising review: "Completely blends my frozen fruit smoothie without any chunks or hunks of fruit peel. Love it! It's very user-friendly and not as loud as other blenders." —Bobbie T.

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $148 (available in black or white).

    9. An herb savor pod for giving you some peace of mind that the fresh basil you bought at the store yesterday will stay fresh until you're ready to impress your friends this weekend with homemade pesto. 

    Three cylinder shaped white containers with herbs in them in a fridge
    www.amazon.com

    Check out the herb savor pods on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I use fresh herbs all the time. Too often they go bad before I finish them. I’ve tried many things to try to help them last longer to no avail. I bought fresh basil a week and a half ago. I immediately used a bit, then put them in this handy-dandy container. I changed the water once. Last night, I decided to make a little fresh pesto with the basil I had left. It was in perfect condition, and the pesto was amazing! Every kitchen needs at least one or two in it. I’m buying them for my daughter-in-law who also uses a lot of fresh herbs. She’s the gadget queen, so I know she’s going to love them." —Treese

    Get it from Amazon for $14.20.

    10. hanging basket that creates an additional storage spot for things like plastic wrap and bags, and can also be used as a mini waste basket!

    Reviewer with plastic wrap, tinfoil, and similar boxes inside organizer
    Different reviewer using organizer for five cutting boards
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry

    Get it from Amazon for $14.87.

    11. A rolling egg dispenser with a two-tier design to hold about a dozen eggs *and* help free up some room in your fridge that bulky double-sided egg cartons occupies. 

    Two tiered egg dispenser holding a dozen eggs, six on each tier
    reviewer placing an egg in the dispenser, which rolls it down and slides it into the bottom tier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that sells home and kitchen storage solutions.

    Check out the egg storage roller on TikTok!

    Promising review: "It allows for more room in the fridge and the ease of grabbing an egg without fumbling with an egg carton. Sturdy and well made." —L. DONOVAN

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99

    12. A rotary grater for turning your favorite block of cheese into shredded goodness with a quick spin. 

    Reviewer's complete cheese grater set is shown
    Reviewer shows how easy it is to grate cheese
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out the cheese grater on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I had seen someone use this on TikTok and wasn't sure if it would be that good, but decided to try it. Loved that you can secure it to the table. It is very easy to use, works great and easy to clean. Highly recommend." —Nathalee Porter

    Get it from Amazon for $28.98 (available in eight colors).

    13. rechargeable fridge deodorizer that just so happens to be more effective than baking soda. How so? Well, while baking soda is great at absorbing smells, this handy device actually aids in getting rid of those smells by circulating oxygen. 

    The white thin oval-shaped air purifier in a fridge
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "To be honest, I didn't think this would actually do a whole lot. I saw a TikTok where someone put this in their fridge, and I ended up buying it to put inside my small sports car. There was a noticeable difference in my car after leaving it in overnight! Now I keep it in the fridge, and typically the fridge just smells like the giant tub of kimchi we always have, but this little thing actually helps eliminate a lot of the smells. It's so little and cute I love it!" —Sofina

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two styles). 

    14. An under-shelf spice shelf to make your collection of spices feel less like a chaotic mess and help you find exactly what you need.

    Reviewer shows the spice rack
    Reviewer's spice racks are shown
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a storage solution FOREVER! After seeing these on TikTok, I bought two. They have made all the difference in the world! I now have control over the entire cupboard!" —Jenn

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

    15. cooktop cleaning kit because look: You're using the thing to make your meals, so naturally it's going to get dirty. Sometimes things fall out of the pot, sometimes things splatter from the pan, and sometimes burns happen because you're too busy dancing to Taylor Swift and forgot about your pasta...not speaking from personal experience here!

    A before-and-after photo showing a dirty stovetop and a clean stovetop
    www.amazon.com

    The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a grip pad tool, a scraper, and three cleaning pads. 

    Check out the cooktop cleaning kit on TikTok!

    Promising review: "As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone. I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand-new." —Christi

    Get it from Amazon for $15.88.

    16. A set of overnight oats containers complete with lids and spoons so you can meal prep a delish brekkie before bed and then wake up in the morning ready to take it on the go with you. 

    Two small cylinder jars full of yogurt and granola with twist off white caps and a tiny spoons attached to them
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Saw these on TikTok so I ordered them for overnight oats. Easy to clean with the wide mouth. Spoons are nice, but I took that ring off. Definitely would recommend them!" —CathyM

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.99 (available in nine color combos).