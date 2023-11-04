26 Kitchen Products From TikTok That Are ~Actually~ Worth The Hype

1. A cutlery drawer organizer to help consolidate all of your forks, knives, and spoons into one fabulous little space-saving tool.
Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over facedown in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro
Get it on Amazon for $11.92.
2. A compact pasta maker because why wouldn't you want to enjoy a bowl of the most fresh pasta you've ever tasted with an appliance that is super simple to use?!
It comes with shaping discs for spaghetti, fettuccine, penne, pappardelle, tagliatelle, angel hair, and lasagna. Plus, there's an included recipe book for meal inspiration.
Promising review: "I was just as skeptical as you are. I, too, have been doing the old school — make the dough, roll it out, run it through a pasta machine, etc. — method. It's a production, all for AMAZING pasta. With this, you put the ingredients in, push a button, and watch for AMAZING pasta to be extruded. I had hoped I'd be able to multitask a bit more, but it extrudes so fast there isn't much time for other tasks between cutting it. But I think that seems reasonable. The other thing to consider is that you have to be VERY exact with the measurements of the ingredients. I've found weighing them works best. The recipes in the included book work great. Don't use other pasta recipes not developed for this machine unless you are up for some experimentation. The dough will be drier than the traditional method and has to be to feed through the auger and extrude properly. So it also does take a bit longer to cook than traditional fresh pasta, but when it's done it's that same amazing taste and texture!" —Conversio
Get it from Amazon for $169.71+ (available in two colors).
3. A lawn countertop drying rack that'll not only give you a handy spot to place things like baby bottles, water bottles, and dishes, but is gonna look great in your kitchen!
Promising review: "Newborn twins are a mess. They took over our house within moments of coming through the door. For this type A mama, it was a horrifying side effect of the two most precious things in the world. A friend gave us one lawn at our shower, and we promptly hopped on Amazon and bought a second to manage the sheer volume. The lawn and the accessories are a convenient and cute way to keep your bottles and pump parts organized. There is ample space in one for one baby's needs." —Lacey
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).
4. A genius sandwich bread dispenser reviewers say helps keep loaves of sandwich bread fresher longer (think: weeks) because it's time we finally put an end to that annoying moment of discovering green spots a few days after grocery shopping and having to throw away half the loaf.
Buddeez is a family-owned small biz based in Missouri that sells home goods!
Promising review: "After 14 years of my kids not sealing the bread back up, we have finally found a solution to bread going stale before being used up! Not only do these prevent waste, they allow me to stand the loaves on end, saving valuable counter space! It's a win-win." —Katherine Anthony
Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in two colors).
5. A digital thermometer for an easy way to find out if that chicken you're preparing is as ready as it looks or could use a little extra time.
Promising review: "I have gone through different brands and this one is by far my favorite! I love that it has a magnet so I can store it on my fridge or on my grill. It automatically turns on and off when you slide out the metal piece." —Courtney Kuhagen
Get it from Amazon for $16.19+ (available in three colors).
6. A rapid egg cooker that'll prepare your favorite style EGGtra quick — hard-/medium-/soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, omelet — breakfast for every meal, anyone?
Promising review: "I love hard-boiled eggs for protein, especially when I’m on the go as a student/worker but it’s hard to wait for the water to boil then put In the eggs and get ready all at the same time. This cooker is amazing!! Saves me time, it’s quick and I don’t have to watch it while it cooks — I can go get ready and then I hear a loud buzzer notifying me when the eggs are done! (The buzzer is really loud; sounds like a basketball game buzzer.) I was surprised how fast the eggs cooked." —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in eight colors).
7. Silicone oven rack shields because nothing ruins the mac ’n’ cheese dinner you were so excited for all week like accidentally burning yourself because your skin got a little too close to the oven rack edge while taking out your casserole dish.
Promising review: "I first saw these mentioned by someone on TikTok and immediately put them on my Christmas list. One of my favorite gifts I received! Very helpful to ease my fear of burning myself on the oven racks." —Amanda B
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.89+ (available in three colors).
8. A fan-favorite blender so you can whip up all the yummy smoothies, milkshakes, soups, or anything else your heart desires in a pinch. Plus, it's just about the most ~aesthetic~ blender ever.
Promising review: "Completely blends my frozen fruit smoothie without any chunks or hunks of fruit peel. Love it! It's very user-friendly and not as loud as other blenders." —Bobbie T.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $148 (available in black or white).
9. An herb savor pod for giving you some peace of mind that the fresh basil you bought at the store yesterday will stay fresh until you're ready to impress your friends this weekend with homemade pesto.
Promising review: "I use fresh herbs all the time. Too often they go bad before I finish them. I’ve tried many things to try to help them last longer to no avail. I bought fresh basil a week and a half ago. I immediately used a bit, then put them in this handy-dandy container. I changed the water once. Last night, I decided to make a little fresh pesto with the basil I had left. It was in perfect condition, and the pesto was amazing! Every kitchen needs at least one or two in it. I’m buying them for my daughter-in-law who also uses a lot of fresh herbs. She’s the gadget queen, so I know she’s going to love them." —Treese
Get it from Amazon for $14.20.
10. A hanging basket that creates an additional storage spot for things like plastic wrap and bags, and can also be used as a mini waste basket!
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $14.87.
11. A rolling egg dispenser with a two-tier design to hold about a dozen eggs *and* help free up some room in your fridge that bulky double-sided egg cartons occupies.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that sells home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "It allows for more room in the fridge and the ease of grabbing an egg without fumbling with an egg carton. Sturdy and well made." —L. DONOVAN
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A rotary grater for turning your favorite block of cheese into shredded goodness with a quick spin.
Promising review: "I had seen someone use this on TikTok and wasn't sure if it would be that good, but decided to try it. Loved that you can secure it to the table. It is very easy to use, works great and easy to clean. Highly recommend." —Nathalee Porter
Get it from Amazon for $28.98 (available in eight colors).
13. A rechargeable fridge deodorizer that just so happens to be more effective than baking soda. How so? Well, while baking soda is great at absorbing smells, this handy device actually aids in getting rid of those smells by circulating oxygen.
Promising review: "To be honest, I didn't think this would actually do a whole lot. I saw a TikTok where someone put this in their fridge, and I ended up buying it to put inside my small sports car. There was a noticeable difference in my car after leaving it in overnight! Now I keep it in the fridge, and typically the fridge just smells like the giant tub of kimchi we always have, but this little thing actually helps eliminate a lot of the smells. It's so little and cute I love it!" —Sofina
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two styles).
14. An under-shelf spice shelf to make your collection of spices feel less like a chaotic mess and help you find exactly what you need.
15. A cooktop cleaning kit because look: You're using the thing to make your meals, so naturally it's going to get dirty. Sometimes things fall out of the pot, sometimes things splatter from the pan, and sometimes burns happen because you're too busy dancing to Taylor Swift and forgot about your pasta...not speaking from personal experience here!
The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a grip pad tool, a scraper, and three cleaning pads.
Promising review: "As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone. I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand-new." —Christi
Get it from Amazon for $15.88.