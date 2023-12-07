29 Splurge-Worthy Gifts They're Sure To Treasure Forever

1. A pair of knee-high boots ready to help them take on all the rainy, slushy, and just plain wet and gross days that lie ahead this winter. It might be dreary outside but that's no biggie when these trendy babies are here to play!
Promising review: "These boots are great for any day with inclement weather or the cooler months of the year. They go great with so many outfits and look so nice on their own! They're so well-made and seem like they'll last a long time. Not the warmest, but would pair well with thick socks! Pretty comfortable to wear for long periods of time, too. I'd say that they're absolutely worth the money." —Graeme
Get them from Hunter for $185 (available in seven colors and women's sizes 5–11) or Zappos for $175 (available in seven colors and women's sizes 5–11).
Shipping info (Hunter): Orders over $50 ship free with 5–7-day standard ground shipping. UPS two-day and three-day shipping options are available at an additional cost.
Shipping info (Zappos): Standard shipping orders typically arrive within 4–5 business days. Expedited shipping options are available at an additional cost.
2. A Kindle Paperwhite that'll basically serve as their own little on-the-go library. This lightweight e-reader is great for packing on their next vacay or bringing along on their morning train/bus commute. The glare-free display makes reading in the sun a squint-free experience, while night mode allows them to unwind before bed sans brightness. AND!!! This lovely device is ALSO waterproof!
I (Sam) did it. I caved on October Prime Day and bought myself this Kindle Paperwhite, and boy am I glad I did. For starters, I always thought of myself as someone who preferred physical books over e-books. There's just something SO exciting to me about unboxing a book order or walking into a book store and spending way too much money. I even spent two years creating a rainbow library on my bookshelf in my apartment. BUT! After taking two vacations this year and realizing how annoying it is to pack physical books and moving somewhere that requires a long train ride to get to the city (aka increased boredom), I decided to just get myself a Kindle. For starters, I'm reading more on this Kindle in the past month than I have all year. It is incredibly lightweight (it fits into my small little BELT BAG WITH ROOM TO SPARE!!!), easy to use, and not to mention, a really great investment! I have three free months of Kindle Unlimited which means access to tons of great books for free, but the best is Libby! I just go on the Libby app from my phone, choose a Kindle book to check out through my local library, and boom, it's instantly delivered to my Amazon account to add to my Kindle library. It's safe to say I'm obsessed.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (available in two storage sizes and four colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
3. A jerky bouquet because flowers? They're pretty and all, but this gorgie snack arrangement? Truly unbeatable in the gift department.
This bouquet includes five sticks of buffalo, five hot venison, five mild venison, and five sticks of elk...that's 20 ounces of meat altogether!
Promising review: "This was a Valentine’s Day gift for my husband. It arrived on time, nicely packaged. He really liked it. This is the perfect gift for a man or woman who appreciates thoughtfulness and practicality. The meat sticks are delicious and are not just beef but four gourmet game meats. I would recommend this gift." —Fan Girl
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
Shipping info: Item ships within two days of ordering.
4. A floor lamp that'll double as their newest bestie. Seriously, everyone who visits their home and sees this is gonna ask about it and then they'll know that YOU are the most creative gift-giver in the world!
Promising review: "Got exactly what I expected. Not a high-end, fancy fixture, but a nicely priced, fun lamp I could drop in a corner and add some lumens to my home office. Super easy to assemble. Came with extra bolts/washers/etc. and I LOVE that. Hate when a company fails to include the required hardware for assembly. Love that they included extra! I found that once assembled and positioned, I had to go back once to tighten everything. Not sure if that was because I was not aggressive enough the first time, but once I went over it again, works great — stays in place. Want something charming, unpretentious, and fun that lights up a section of room? I recommend you consider this floor lamp." —John R.
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in eight colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
5. A darling little Hello Kitty fridge the beauty product connoisseur in your life is gonna adore. What an adorable way for them to chill their face masks, creams, jade rollers, and more!
6. A Lodge Dutch oven capable of broiling, braising, roasting, and baking all sorts of delicious goodness. It is the season of soup, cozy baked goods, and comfort meals, after all!
Promising review: "I have been experimenting with beef and pork roast meals with this. I LOVE it. There are no scorch marks on the bottom after cooking. The cast iron spreads the heat out so effectively that your entire contents are at nearly the same temperature with no hot spots. Indeed, this device is very heavy. That is what makes it work so well. I have used it on my gas stove in the oven and on a top burner, both methods have worked very well." —quiet bells
Get it from Amazon for $79.90 (available in 19 colors)
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
7. A pair of wineglasses that'll aerate their wine as they pour it into the glass. This is a gift any vino-lover will be super excited to receive.
Promising review: "I got these for my mom and she loves them! They are great conversation pieces, and fun to use. The wine fans out and falls into the glass as pictured. She runs them through the dishwasher and hasn't had any issues cleaning them that way. These are fun for wine drinkers." —Kaitlyn G.
Get them from Amazon for $59.98.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
8. A set of high quality earbuds because one of the best gifts you can give them this holiday season is one that'll bring their next listen of 1989 (Taylor's Version) to a whole new level of perfection.
Promising review: "I have owned Google Pixel Buds, AirPods, and B&O E8s and none of them touch the sound quality of these. The build quality is very good and made of premium materials. I am able to discern various instruments with high detail and clarity in various genres ranging from rock, hip-hop, R&B, classical, and even some EDM. The bass is natural and there is clear separation. These do have a warmer sound profile overall, but I tend to like that. 10/10 would buy again." —Ilsabahnur
Get them from Amazon for $164.10.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
9. A fan-favorite blender so they can whip up all the yummy smoothies, milkshakes, soups, or anything else their heart desires in a pinch. Plus, it's just about the most ~aesthetic~ blender ever.
Check out our colleague's review of the amazing Beast Blender!
Promising review: "Completely blends my frozen fruit smoothie without any chunks or hunks of fruit peel. Love it! It's very user-friendly and not as loud as other blenders." —Bobbie T.
Shipping Info: Check the product listing for a delivery window.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $140.25 (originally $165; available in three colors).
10. A set of cozy crew socks — with each purchase, $3 is donated to The Trevor Project to provide life-affirming services to young LGBTQ lives.
Conscious Step is POC-founded, and Fairtrade America gives them a solid stamp of approval. There are 16 different causes currently: build homes, conserve rainforests, educate kids, end poverty, fight hunger, treat HIV, fight malaria, plant trees, prevent breast cancer, protect endangered animals, provide disaster relief, protect oceans, provide water, save cats and dogs, save LGBTQ lives, and stop violence against women.
Shipping info: Orders are shipped and expected to arrive within five business days. International orders and orders to Hawaii and Alaska take 7–10 days.
Get them from Conscious Step for $39.95 (available in two sizes).
11. A cold brew maker for the person who could honestly use an IV of caffeine at this point. While you can't give them that, you can offer the next best thing aka THIS COLD BREW MAKER!
Promising review: "I love this coffee maker. It's so easy to clean and stores in the fridge with easy access. The spout does not leak, which is pretty awesome too. The coffee basket is large, allowing you to cold brew both coffee or specialty teas. Highly recommend if you are considering a cold brew coffee maker. We had a pitcher-styled one and you can't compare!" —Angie
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).