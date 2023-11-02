19 Shark Tank Products Reviewers Say “Actually Work”

1. A Drop Stop for preventing food crumbs, liquid, and even loose change or your phone from slipping through that gap between the front seats and the center console.
Drop Stop is a small biz that sells car accessories.
Promising review: "This is the third version of seat stops I have tried and these actually work! I have a very tight space between my console and the front part of the seats in my car. This one will actually squish to fit in. Glad I didn’t give up and tried one more." —Narom & family
Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99.
2. A Scrub Daddy that'll get your cookware and surfaces nice and clean without you having to worry about scratches and damage. This baby is temperature-controlled, staying firm in cold water and soft in warm water so you can alter it depending on the area or object you're scrubbing.
Promising review: "Honestly, I originally ordered them just because they're cute, lol. But I'm pleased to say they actually work well (better than the traditional sponges I've always used) and I like that I can stick them in the dishwasher to get a heated clean every once in a while." —Crystal
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.98 (also available in a four-pack).
3. A silicone tray so genius you'll wonder how you lasted so long without this in your kitchen. (Reviewers swear by for freezing individual servings of soup!) Come home and spend time making dinner or quickly heat up a cube and enjoy a comforting bowl of goodness? Option two, please.
Souper Cubes is a small biz that sells bake-and-freeze kitchen products.
Promising review: "It actually works! Fantastic. Stores 1 cup in each section. Now I want bowls too for leftovers. I'm going to try using them for ice cream portion control." —MARGARET HANDLER
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three colors and multipacks).
4. DrainWigs — a pair of shower drain protectors that'll catch hair in the shower/tub to prevent clogging.
5. A natural tub and tile cleaner to help dissolve soap scum, hard water stains, and mineral deposits from your shower/bath floors and walls with minimal effort required on your end. Plus, it's free of synthetic fragrances and smells like eucalyptus.
Promising review: "This was a remarkable cleaner I have tried many different kinds for my bathtub and shower and this one actually works to get hard water off without a lot of scrubbing. I feel like I better order a case of this." —idaho
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.97 (also available in one- and three-packs).
6. A Squatty Potty that'll help make squatting while using the restroom more seamless and comfortable. It's actually better for your body to squat than sit, just FYI.
Promising review: "I saw this on Facebook and had to have it. I bought it as a joke for my 15-year-old son and now pretty much everyone in the family uses it. The product is simple, but it actually works. Fits under the toilet nicely as well. I definitely would recommend this to anyone that has a little trouble with bowel movements." —Matthew Alexander
Get it from Amazon for $20.33+ (available in two sizes and a pack of two).
7. A pack of CreaClip haircutting tools for achieving salonworthy results from at-home haircuts, all without dropping a ton of money.
It comes with two clips — the large white clip is great for lengths and layers, while the smaller blue one is for bangs.
Promising review: "WOW I saw this on Shark Tank and bought it to cut my own hair during quarantine and it was SO EASY and gave me perfect layers in less than 10 minutes. So impressed with this ingenious little device!! Easy to use and ACTUALLY WORKS." —Sam
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99.
8. Wad-Free, a truly wonderful creation that'll stop bed sheets from getting all tangled and twisted in the washer and dryer. In turn, this will help ensure that your sheets, and the other items that frequently get caught in them, come out cleaner. I don't know about you, but I'm all too familiar with finding a soaking wet sock or shirt caught in the crevices of my bed sheets and having to put them back in the dryer and it's SO.VERY.ANNOYING!
These are reusable and BPA-free! Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz!
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a pack of four).
9. Water bottle-cleaning tablets for getting your beloved drinking bottle back to the condition it was in when you first fell in love with it. Not to mention the fact that you should only ever consume water from a CLEAN bottle.
These tablets are good for use on stainless-steel bottles, mugs, hydration reservoirs, coolers, dishes, and hard-to-clean plastic containers and bottles.
Promising review: "I'm always hesitant to buy things like this because it could end up being a waste, but this actually works. My husband had grime on the inside of his cup from drinking tea in it for like five years and it got rid of everything. Looks like a brand-new cup, at least on the inside, haha." —Amber
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8 (also available in a 78-pack).
10. A wrapping paper cutter because try as you might, evenly cutting through wrapping paper is a constant losing battle. Well, not anymore! Not only does this help with uneven edges you get from scissors, but this is easy to grip and may be simpler to use if you have arthritis or another condition that affects dexterity and mobility.
Little Elf is a small biz that sells gift wrapping accessories.
Promising review: "I was so excited to try this and it actually works! I am terrible at cutting straight and this product was incredible. It cut straight across a long roll in no time." —TOOdamnFRANK
Get a pack of two on Amazon for $14.99.
11. A stick of Nerdwax for keeping your glasses perched up on your face where they belong, and not slipping off.
Nerdwax is a small biz that sells this genius anti-slip product.
Promising review: "What can I say? This stuff actually works! I put it on my glasses nose bridge in the morning and my glasses don’t slide down. The nose part must be clean and free of oil before applying." —Dana L
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A Frywall to cook up all the yummy fried things minus the painful risk of oil splatters. Plus, oil splatters are a real pain to clean (so thank you to this product for preventing THAT headache) and it can also prevent spillover!
These are made of BPA-free, FDA-compliant silicone, can withstand temps of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and are dishwasher-safe. Plus, they roll into cup-sized sleeves for compact storage. Frywall is a small biz that sells protective kitchen products.
Promising review: "What a relief to find something that actually works. Since I have a glass cooktop you could tell immediately that this was keeping grease in the pan! It's a little tricky to wash and/or get in the dishwasher, but it's worth it not to have grease splattering everywhere." —Sara Pembroke
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in four colors).
13. A microwave ramen cooker for quickly whipping up some delish noods next time the craving hits.
All you have to do is add your noodles, fill with water to the water line marked inside the cooker, microwave for three minutes, and voila! Perfect ramen noodles! Rapid Brands is a small biz that sells microwaveable (and dishwasher-safe and BPA-free) kitchen products.
Promising review: "This ramen cooker actually works great. I saw the Shark Tank episode and thought to give this a try. My sweet spot is around three minutes to cook perfect ramen noodles in the microwave." —Junior N.
Get it from Amazon for $10.89.
14. A beard trimming catcher that'll make cleaning up post beard-shaving way less of a hassle.
Promising review: "It actually works. I really didn't understand how it worked before ordering it but I bought two (one for me and the other for my son). It does a great job and beats spreading a newspaper on the counter." —Single Dad in FL
Get it from Amazon for $11.25+ (available in five colors/styles).
15. Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook for making note-taking a cool, and, dare I say, fun experience? All you need to do is download the Rocketbook app for Android or iOS, and send your notes instantly to Google Docs, DropBox, iCloud, Evernote, and more. To erase, just pop this into the microwave! It can be reused up to five times.
While this one didn't get a deal from the sharks, it's still an awesome, v legit product, promise!
Promising review: "This is the coolest product ever. Actually works as advertised. I use the large size at work, and the small in my purse for notes, etc. — great to send a grocery list to my husband if he's stopping." —sieveksa
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).